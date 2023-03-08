Recently, a number of automobile brands under Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. suddenly collectively announced price cuts, covering Dongfeng Honda, Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Fengshen, Dongfeng Peugeot, Dongfeng Citroen and other joint venture and independent brands. Some models have dropped as much as 98,000 yuan. The price reduction covers a wide range and the price reduction is unprecedented.

Among them, the price cuts of Peugeot and Citroen in the French joint venture camp are particularly rapid. After subsidies from the government and enterprises in Hubei Province, the price of some Citroen C6 models was directly reduced by 90,000 yuan, and the price of the entry-level naked car reached 120,000 yuan, which can be called “turning the table”; The price of Peugeot 508L has also been reduced by 40,000 yuan, and the entry price has dropped to less than 120,000 yuan.

At present, the Citroen C6 is positioned as a French C-class car, with a guide price of 216,800 to 275,900 yuan, and a market terminal discount of around 40,000 to 50,000 yuan.This time, the government-enterprise joint subsidy of Hubei Province was 90,000 yuan, which reduced its entry price to less than 120,000 yuan, and the price/performance ratio was overwhelming.

Therefore, in addition to panic buying in Hubei Province, consumers in other provinces in China are also expected to follow the wind. When they go to Hubei to buy a car, they don’t care even if they have a Hubei license plate. purchase a car, and there are other restrictive conditions.

The car purchase threshold set by car companies and localities has also given birth to the demand for purchasing agents. Currently, on the second-hand trading platform Xianyu,A large number of orders for purchasing or transferring to Citroen C6 were released, and the general price increase ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 yuan.The other party said that they can buy the car on their behalf, and the transfer will be carried out after the vehicle is registered.

However, it should be noted that because orders for the Citroen C6 continue to be hot, many 4S stores have indicated that they have no existing cars, and now they can only pay a deposit and wait for the production schedule.