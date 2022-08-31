Junction News On August 30, the world‘s longest wind turbine blade was successfully rolled off the assembly line in Lianyungang. The wind turbine blade is 123 meters long and manufactured by Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong. This is the fourth blade with a length of more than 100 meters that the company has rolled off the production line in less than a year.

The single mass of the giant wind power blade exceeds 50 tons, the diameter of the blade root exceeds 5 meters, and the surface area exceeds 1,000 square meters. These hyperparameters pose enormous challenges to design, manufacture, and transportation. The company’s R&D team found a solution to ensure that the blade root can be processed under low deformation conditions by simulating and predicting the deformation of the blade root and then optimizing the support. The advanced infusion technology realizes the perfect infusion of super-large area and super-thick parts; the sales team coordinates and solves the problem of road transportation, so that the blades can be delivered to the port smoothly.

The 123-meter blades off the assembly line this time will be adapted to 16MW offshore wind turbines. The annual power generation of a single unit exceeds 50 million kilowatt-hours. It efficiently contributes to the “double carbon” and also saves a lot of space and sea area.

Junction reporter text / Liu Huiyang video / Yang Hongbin Chen Zhihao

Correspondent He Chengdong