125.8!Chongqing Consumer Goods Industry Digital Development Index Released Higher than the National Average_Chongqing People’s Government

On May 5, at the “Three Products” Strategic Summit of the consumer goods industry, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission announced that the digital development level index of the consumer goods industry in our city was 125.8, which was higher than the national average index of 103.8, but lower than the national benchmark of 177.4 index.

Luo Li, deputy director of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission, introduced that the digital development level index of Chongqing’s consumer goods industry was jointly researched by the Municipal Economic and Information Commission and the China Software Evaluation Center. The index mainly involves digital foundation, digital management, digital production, and digital green dualization Development and other four dimensions, specifically including 28 sub-items.

“From the results of the index research, the digitization foundation of the consumer goods industry in our city is ahead of the national average in terms of equipment automation, digitization level, and information system application level. There are still shortcomings in digital infrastructure such as business coverage.” Luo Li said, for example, in terms of digital strategy awareness and emphasis, the overall situation of the city’s consumer goods industry is better than the national average level of manufacturing and consumer goods industries, with more than 60% of enterprises Corresponding development plans have been formulated, and investment plans for digital transformation have been considered in advance.

However, although most Chongqing enterprises in the consumer industry have a high degree of awareness of digital construction planning, there are obvious differences in the implementation of the application due to the different production methods of the industry. For example, in terms of system interconnection, enterprises in industries such as wine, beverages, and pharmaceuticals are dominated by process-based production processes, and the level of interconnection among key processes is relatively high; while clothing and apparel manufacturing enterprises have a small production scale and a high level of customization in small batches and multiple varieties. Not high, and the interconnection and intercommunication ability between equipment and system is slightly weak.

“The benchmark index of domestic advanced manufacturing enterprises is 177.4, and the city’s development value of 125.8 is relatively low, which shows that we still need to work hard to catch up.” Luo Li said that the current digital transformation of the consumer goods industry in our city has “insufficient supply of resources to improve digital capabilities.” Wait for 3 types of short boards.