13th Generation Core Mobile Processor Actual Measurement: Game Performance Soars, Maximum Slot Battery Life Turns Over

On the eve of the opening of the CES exhibition tonight, Intel released a variety of new products, including the 13th generation Core non-K series with 65W TDP, and the 13th generation Core mobile version, including 55W HX series, 45W H series, 28W P series, 15W U series .

The biggest change of the 13th-generation Core is the Core i9 flagship series, which brings a total of 24 cores and 32 threads in 8P+16E, while increasing the support frequency of LPDDR5/DDR5. Group EU units.

For a detailed introduction to the processor, please refer to our previous article, let’s take a look at the performance changes.

Tonight, Lenovo immediately announced that the Xiaoxin notebook will follow up the 13th generation Core, and released a very detailed performance evaluation. Let’s take a look at the changes compared to the 12th generation Core mobile version.

They are comparing the Xiaoxin Pro 14 2023 version, the processor uses the Core i7-13700H, although the 13th generation Core below the i9 is a vest,However, the turbo frequency has been increased from 4.7GHz of the previous generation to 5GHz, and the core display has 96 sets of EU units, and the frequency has also been increased from 1.4GHz to 1.5GHz.

In the CPU running score, compared with the 12700H, the single-core of 13700H increased by 4.2%, and the multi-core increased by 17.2%. In R23, the single-core increased by 5.7%, and the multi-core increased by 25.4%.

The PS test has increased by 17.7%, and the PR test has increased by 22.5%. The increase in productivity is also obvious.

in the game,LOL can reach 135fps at the highest quality of 2.8K, and only 104fps at 12700H.

In the Yuanshen game, the frame rate at the native resolution has been increased from 36fps in the previous generation to 43fps. If it is at 1200p resolution, the frame rate can reach 60fps, and the fluency has greatly increased.

The PR export speed is also about 20% faster than the previous generation 12700H.

The last is power consumption. We all know that the 12th generation Core mobile version has a disadvantage in terms of battery life, but the 13th generation Core has been greatly improved.Under the same circumstances, the power consumption of the 12th generation Core is more than 6W, and the 13th generation Core is reduced to more than 3W, the power consumption is reduced by half, and the battery life and heat generation are greatly improved.