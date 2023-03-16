The 13th generation standard pressure i5 with 2.8K 120Hz OLED good screen: ASUS Dauntless 15i 2023 high-energy thin and light notebook is on sale for 5499 yuan

In the early years, thin and light notebooks uniformly adopted the U-series low-voltage and low-power processor platform. Starting from the 12th generation Core, the H-series standard-voltage high-performance version originally oriented to gaming notebooks has gradually become a high-performance thin and light notebook with higher energy efficiency. Ben’s first choice.

The 13th generation Core has also continued this phenomenon, and a new generation of thin and light notebooks that take into account high performance and thin and light body are coming one after another.

ASUS Dauntless 15i 2023 is the latest representative of high-energy thin and light notebooks. The i5-13500H standard pressure processor is paired with a 2.8K 120Hz high-resolution high-brush OLED screen, 16GB memory + 512GB solid-state hard drive, and the price is only 5499 yuan.

Purchase link:Jingdong (5499 yuan)

In fact, since the 12th generation of Core, a large number of high-performance thin and light notebooks have adopted the H-series standard pressure processor, and the overall performance of the system has been improved to a new level in an instant, which is close to the mainstream gaming notebooks in the past two years.

The i5-13500H is an upgraded version of the i5-12500H that was popular last year on high-energy thin and light notebooks. It has Intel 7-process technology and Raptor Lake microarchitecture. The basic power consumption is maintained at 45W.

It is still a combination of 4 P cores and 8 E cores, with a total of 12 cores and 16 threads, and the third-level cache capacity is still 18MB, of whichThe highest turbo frequency of the P core is increased from 4.5GHz to 4.7GHz, and the E core is also increased from 3.3GHz to 3.5GHz.

The core display part is still 80 units, and the acceleration frequency has also increased from 1.3GHz to 1.45GHz.

According to the data given by ASUS,On the ASUS Dauntless 15i 2023 thin and light notebook, the multi-core performance of the i5-13500H has improved by about 14% compared to the i5-12500H, and the core display performance has increased by about 38% after being equipped with LPDDR5 memory.

In addition to the H-standard high-performance processor, another highlight of the fearless 15i 2023 is the excellent screen, continuing to adhere to the well-received ASUS good screen strategy.

This 15.6-inch screen uses E4 luminescent material, pixel-level light control, no light leakage and halo, color, brightness, and contrast are fully improved, andIt has ASUS OLED Care anti-burn-in screen and pixel-level compensation technology to ensure long life. It also provides worry-free screen replacement service. Non-artificial damage causes residual image on the screen, and the new screen can be replaced for free during the standard warranty period.

The screen resolution reaches 2880×1620 2.8K level, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio and passed DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification,0.0005nits true black displaythe response time is only 0.2ms.

In terms of color, it supports 10-bit color depth, can display about 1 billion colors, covers 100% P3 wide color gamut, equivalent to 133% sRGB, and supports four color gamut switching,Factory accurate color calibration Δ≈1, passed Pantone color certificationto customize the ICC color profile.

As a high-performance thin and light notebook, ASUS Intrepid 15i 2023 also designed a good ice front cooling structure, 87 pieces of LCP ultra-thin material fan blades, 6mm+8mm double thick heat pipes, double air outlets, double cooling fins,It can ensure a stable performance release of 45W.

Users can also freely choose Whisper Mode, Balanced Mode, and High Energy Mode, which can be quickly switched through the Fn+F shortcut key.

16GB LPDDR5 dual-channel memory and 512GB PCIe 4.0 TLC SSD can also ensure performance release.

The exterior design is also quite eye-catching.The Seiko metal body is as light as about 1.57kg, which is about 15% lighter than the previous generation, and the thickness is controlled at about 16.9mm thinner.

The two color styles of fantasy silver and ink shadow black are very suitable for young trendy people, and it also supports 180-degree opening and closing, which is convenient for sharing.

The battery has a capacity of 75W. It is equipped with a 90W high-power adapter and supports 100W PD power supply and USB-C 5-20V wide voltage charging. The office battery life is about 13 hours, and the high-definition video playback battery life is about 11 hours.

ErgoSense ergonomic backlit keyboard and independent numeric keypad, 129×82mm 6-inch large-size touchpad, SmartAMP/Harman Kardon/Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 1080p 3DNR noise reduction camera and physical mask, Wi-Fi 6E Wireless network card, Thunderbolt 4/HDMI and other interfaces are also remarkable.

In general, Asus Dreadnought 15i 2023 is a thin and light notebook, using the 13th generation H series processor with standard pressure and high performance, with LPDDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD, forming a stable performance iron triangle, coupled with high-quality The OLED screen, exquisite appearance design, large-capacity battery and long battery life have no shortcomings in all aspects. It is very suitable for fashionable young consumer groups who pursue both internal and external.

at the same time,The ASUS Dauntless 15 2023 thin and light notebook is also on the market. The initial price of the i5-13500H, 16GB, and 512GB versions is only 4399 yuan, which is very affordable.

Fearless 15 2023 also uses the full-blooded i5-13500H standard-pressure high-performance processor, coupled with an ice-sealed cooling system with dual heat pipes and dual air outlets, it can also achieve 45W stable performance release.

The biggest difference between it and Dauntless 15i 2023 is the screen,Changed to a 15.6-inch matte anti-glare large screensupport full DC dimming without flicker.

The Thunderbolt 4 interface is replaced with a full-featured USB-C 3.2 Gen1, supports PD fast charging, and reduces a USB-A 3.2 Gen1.

The appearance design is still thin and simple, about 1.7kg lighter and about 17.9mm thinner, providingStar Silver, Vast BlueAvailable in two stylish colorways.

Purchase link:Jingdong (4399 yuan)