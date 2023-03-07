



OnePlus Ace 2V is now released, equipped with Dimensity 9000 mobile platform, priced from 2299 yuan + supports 3 interest-free periods + Jingdong supports 30-day worry-free trial.

During the pre-sale period, you can purchase unlimited screen breakage insurance for 1 year + 14.9 yuan, and use original parts for maintenance:

About JD.com’s service description of “Unlimited Screen Broken Insurance for 1 Year”: Click here to view.

The machine “completely eliminates the plastic bracket” with a 1.46mm ultra-narrow frame, which is visually close to the same width on all four sides.

The back cover is made of silk glass and celadon glass, which is finely frosted and does not stick to fingerprints + jade texture feels warm. The thickness is about 8.15mm and the weight is about 191.5g.

In terms of core configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with Dimensity 9000 flagship processor, AnTuTu running score of more than 1.05 million points, up to 16GB of large memory, using the same full-blooded LPDDR5X of the flagship model, and equipped with the flagship memory gene recombination technology of the same model, the official said The number of background keepalives reached 44, which was certified by Nande fluent.

In terms of heat dissipation, the official said that the OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone has a VC area of ​​4129 mm², and uses the same new generation of ultra-high-performance graphite as the flagship, and its heat dissipation performance is 92% higher than that of ordinary graphite.

In terms of screen, OnePlus Ace 2V adopts 6.74-inch custom 1.5K OLED Lingxi straight screen, 2772*1240 resolution, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 1.5K super retina resolution, 1450nit ultra-high brightness, supports Lingxi touch technology, HDR 10 +.

OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and is equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charge, which only takes 32 minutes to charge from 1% to 100%. After 1600 charge and discharge cycles, there is still 80% battery life, and it supports temperature control mode, bright screen speed-up function and extreme cold mode.

In terms of imaging, the OnePlus Ace 2V has a rear 64MP triple camera, which are 64MP ultra-clear main camera + 2MP macro lens + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a front-facing 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of system, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with ColorOS13 system, supports infrared remote control, one-button remote control of home appliances; supports full-featured NFC, mobile phone can change car keys, access cards, and bus cards in seconds.

The price of OnePlus Ace 2V is as follows:

This article is used to convey preferential information and save selection time, and the results are for reference only.



