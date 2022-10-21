Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

2022-10-21

According to the China Securities Journal, Wind data shows that as of 17:00 on October 20, a total of 15 A-share listed companies in the consumer electronics industry have disclosed the performance forecast for the first three quarters. 13 companies are expected to increase their performance, and 1 company is expected to turn losses. Industry insiders believe that industries such as automotive electronics and VR smart wearable devices are booming, with sufficient growth momentum and increasing market demand. Some companies have stepped up market expansion efforts, and it is expected that both volume and price will rise in the future.

14 consumer electronics companies predict good results in the first three quarters