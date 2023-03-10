Home Business 14 euros and more required
More than seven years after its introduction – in 2015 with 8.50 euros per hour – the traffic light coalition increased the lower wage limit for the first time by law. The minimum wage rose from 10.45 euros to 12 euros in October 2022. But when the SPD campaigned for it in the 2021 federal election campaign, nobody suspected the price jumps that would follow, mainly as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine. And that’s not the end of it: Consumer prices in February, like in January, were 8.7 percent above the level of the same month last year. Therefore, the social association VdK is now demanding a minimum wage of 14 euros. “Only then will it be possible to compensate for the high energy prices and inflation,” said VdK President Verena Bentele of the German Press Agency. The head of the Social Association Germany, Michaela Engelmeier, even told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “According to our calculations, the minimum wage would have to rise to 14.13 euros.” It is conceivable “that the minimum wage will be gradually raised to this value,” said the Association in a statement available to the dpa.

