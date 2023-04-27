14 million electric cars expected to be sold in 2023 | Economy | Al Jazeera

Sales of electric vehicles will continue to grow significantly in 2023, reaching almost a fifth of the global market, the International Energy Agency announced on Wednesday, April 26.

In a report on the matter, the agency said the current trend toward electric vehicles would have a major impact on the energy sector, reducing oil demand by 5 million barrels a day by 2030.

The oil demand forecast for 2023 is 101.9 million barrels per day.

According to the study, more than 10 million electric vehicles will be sold globally in 2022, and sales are expected to grow a further 35 percent this year to 14 million.

This significant growth means that the market share of electric vehicles has increased from 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and is expected to rise further to 18% this year, according to the latest forecasts from the Paris-based international agency.

main market

According to the International Energy Agency, in terms of new car sales, electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity in the world‘s number one market, namely China, the United States and Europe.

China leads the market, where two out of every three electric cars in the world are sold, and its factories dominate areas such as batteries and the components needed to make them.

While environmental regulations are tightening and the European Union plans to ban the sale of hot cars by 2035, the International Energy Agency expects EVs to account for 60% of the market in the three regions by 2030.

Outside of these major markets, EV sales will triple in India and Indonesia and more than double in Thailand in 2022.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said the rapid rise of electric vehicles has triggered a historic shift in the global auto industry.

He noted that this trend will have an important impact on global oil demand, with electric vehicles “reducing the need for at least 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030”.