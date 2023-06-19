14-year-old SpaceX employee: mother has to drive him to work

Kairan Quazi became Santa Clara University’s youngest graduate this week. Lisa Robinson/ Santa Clara University

Kairan Quazi, who is only 14, landed a job at SpaceX as a software engineer for Starlink.

His mother has to drive him to work before he is old enough to get a driver’s license himself.

Quazi told Business Insider that he wants other companies to be aware of the “bias” in their hiring policies.

Kairan Quazi may have landed a job as a software engineer at SpaceX — but he’ll still need his mom to drive him to work.

The 14-year-old will join Elon Musk’s company’s Starlink division next month after being recognized as Santa Clara University’s youngest graduate this week.

Quazi told Business Insider, “My mom has to drop me off until I can drive myself.” He added that he’s really looking forward to starting the job. He had moved to Redmond, Washington, with his mother from Pleasanton, California, in July.

He said he didn’t feel pressured to keep doing well because his family never really cared about his grades. He learns at a pace that is right for him.

“I really enjoy what I work on, I’m passionate about it,” said Quazi, “I never felt like I was forced to do it. It’s something I’m really excited about, especially because of the work I’ll be doing at SpaceX.”

Kairan Quazi and other graduates at their celebration this week. Lisa Robinson/ Santa Clara University

The US-American with Bengali roots previously did an internship at Intel Labs as an artificial intelligence research fellow and spent four months as a machine learning intern at cyberintelligence firm Blackbird.AI.

He believes that both companies and SpaceX have one thing in common: no mismatch between their leadership values ​​and their hiring policies.

“I really hope that my story can help leaders, if only a few, reconsider the various biases within their hiring processes and hopefully open the door for more neurodiverse people like me,” said Quazi.

The young college graduate said that many tech companies state values ​​on their websites that are not necessarily reflected in their policies.

Quazi’s Linkedin account was suspended on Tuesday because the minimum age to use the platform is 16. The company informed him in a message that he published on Instagram. He said it was “very frustrating” and a “significant career hit” as he found out about the SpaceX position through Linkedin.

Quazi also said that most social media companies would require users to be 13 or older so they could sell targeted ads — something he says is “very antiquated.”

