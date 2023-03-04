After the launch of the Ryzen 7000 desktop processor at the end of last year, the Ryzen 7000X3D series was also launched a few days ago. There are three models of Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but Ryzen 7 7700X3D will not be until April to go public.

The first releases are Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D.The prices are 5299 and 4499 respectively, and the cache capacity has reached 144MB and 140MB respectively.The game performance has already surpassed the 13th generation Core i9 of its competitors, and AMD has won a wave.

Not only the performance of the CPU game has greatly increased, but the foreign media PCMag has measured an additional surprise two days ago,It is said that the core display performance of Ryzen 7000X3D has also been greatly improved, even 3-4 times more than before.

The core display of the Ryzen 7000 originally only had 2 CU units, and its performance was not strong, so it only played the role of the flash card. If it can be improved by 4 times, then many games can be played.

However, PCMag’s test results have also been questioned a lot as soon as they are released. Even if the CPU cache improvement is helpful to the performance of the core display, it is impossible to have a 3-4 times improvement.

Afterwards, many peers also went to verify, and the German computerbase website also gave its own test data,It is said that there is basically no difference in the core display performance between the Ryzen 9 7950X and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and there is no impact on the cache.

In fact, the results measured by PCMag are also very unreliable. Even theoretically speaking, the increased L3 cache is also for the CPU. The iGPU core display cannot access the additional 64MB cache across CPUs. If the display performance is improved by 3-4 times, their test data may have other errors.

If there is such a powerful way to improve GPU performance, will the graphics cards of AMD and NVIDIA still be the same as they are today?