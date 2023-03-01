Home Business 149,800 yuan zero-run C11 extended range version listed: half-price “ideal L7” is here
by admin
On the afternoon of March 1, the Zero Run C11 extended range version was officially launched.A total of three new configuration models were launched, priced at RMB 149,800 to RMB 185,800cheaper than the pre-sale price (159,800-200,000 yuan). I have to say that the starting price of 149,800 yuan is really tough, which is half of the ideal L7. .

The C11 range-extended version basically maintains the same design as the pure electric version, but due to the addition of the range extender, its front face has undergone some changes. More layered.

In terms of size, C11 is positioned as a medium-sized SUV, itsThe aspect ratio is 4780/1905/1675mm, and the wheelbase is 2930mmdue to the change in shape, it is 30mm longer than the pure electric version, and the others remain unchanged.

The tail shape is full and majestic, equipped with through-type taillights, which widens the visual effect of the tail while increasing the sense of technology. The tail is still the word C11, and there is no special treatment. The addition of hidden exhaust enhances its sense of fashion.

For the interior, the range-extended model continues the design of the pure electric version.The instrument panel, central control screen, and passenger entertainment screen on the instrument panel form the effect of a triple screento heighten the technological atmosphere, the cockpit chip is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, and four-door 1600W stepless color-changing light-transmitting ambient lights, steering wheel heating, front seat massage, rear multi-function control screen, and Xiaoling interactive image and other functions have been added.

In addition, the enhanced version of Leaprun C11 is equipped with the industry’s first face recognition system, which can realize the self-adaptation of 28 functions such as air conditioner, rearview mirror, ambient light, music, seat, and driving mode.

In terms of power, the C11 extended range version is equipped with an extended range hybrid system composed of a 1.2T three-cylinder engine (range extender) + drive motor.The vehicle is driven by a rear single motor with a maximum power of 200kWwith a peak torque of 360 Nm, consistent with the pure electric version.

It is matched with a ternary lithium battery with a capacity of 31.1 degrees and 43.74 degrees.CLTC pure electric range of 180km and 285kmsupport fast charging, the car will compete with BYD Song PLUS DM-i after its launch, with longer mileage and more cost-effective performance, the C11 extended range version is quite attractive.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

