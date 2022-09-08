Pitch decks are an essential tool for any startup or small business. They allow you to communicate your value proposition and business model succinctly to potential investors, customers, and partners.

A well-crafted pitch deck will help you raise funds, close deals, and serve as a valuable marketing and sales tool. In this article, we’ll cover what a pitch deck is, why you need one, and some mistakes you might be making that prevent you from making the best pitch decks.

The best pitch deck examples consist of a short presentation (usually 10-20 slides) that gives an overview of your business. It should include your company’s history, products or services, market opportunity, competitive landscape, financials, and team.

The purpose of a pitch deck is to get people excited about your business and to get them to invest in it or buy your products or services. The best pitch decks are clear, concise, and visually appealing.

In the next section, let us explore the mistakes you might be making while creating a pitch deck.

15 Common Mistakes

1. Your pitch deck is not clear and concise

Investors want to see a clear and concise pitch deck that explains your business in a simple and easy to understand way. If your pitch deck is confusing or contains much information, it will likely turn investors off.

2. Your pitch deck lacks an elevator pitch

An elevator pitch is a short, compelling summary of your business that tells investors what you do and why they should invest in your company. Without an elevator pitch, your pitch deck will likely fall flat.

3. Your pitch deck is all about you

Investors are not interested in hearing about how great you are – they want to see how great your company is. Make sure your pitch deck focuses on your company’s USPs and not on you.

4. Your pitch deck is full of jargon

Jargon will only serve to confuse and alienate investors. Keep your language simple and straightforward, and avoid using industry-specific terms that your audience might not be familiar with.

5. Your pitch deck has typos

Typos are a big no-no in the world of pitching – they make you look unprofessional and can quickly turn investors off. Make sure to proofread your pitch deck before sending it out to anyone.

6. Your pitch deck has outdated information

If your pitch deck contains outdated information, it will make you look out of touch and unprofessional. Make sure to keep your pitch deck up-to-date with the latest information about your company.

7. Your pitch deck is too long

Investors do not have the time or patience to sit through a long, drawn-out pitch – they want to see a concise and to-the-point presentation. Keep your pitch deck short and sweet, and avoid including unnecessary information.

8. Your pitch deck is missing key information

Your pitch deck should include all of the essential information about your business, such as your business model, target market, competitive landscape, and financial projections. If you’re missing any of this vital information, investors will likely move on to the next pitch.

9. Your pitch deck is too salesy

Investors are not interested in being sold to – they want to see a well-thought-out presentation that gives them a clear understanding of your business. Avoid being too salesy or pushy in your pitch, and focus on providing investors with valuable information.

10. You’re not ready to answer tough questions

Investors will likely have some tough questions for you after seeing your pitch deck, so you must be prepared to answer them. It will show if you’re not ready to defend your business against tough questions, investors will likely move on to the next opportunity.

11. You’re not passionate about your business

If you’re not passionate about your business, it will show in your pitch – investors want to see that you believe in your company and are truly passionate about what you do. If you can’t get excited about your own business, how can you expect investors to?

12. You’re not knowledgeable about your industry

Investors want to see that you have a strong understanding of your industry and are up-to-date on the latest trends. If you’re not knowledgeable about your industry, it will show, and investors will likely move on to another opportunity.

13. You’re not prepared to offer anything in return

Investors are not interested in investing in a company that is not prepared to offer anything in return. If you’re not prepared to offer equity or some other form of compensation, investors will likely move on to the next pitch.

14. You’re not ready to close the deal

If you’re not ready to close the deal, investors will likely move on to another opportunity. Make sure you’re prepared to answer any questions about your company’s valuation and terms before pitching to investors.

15. You’re not raising enough money

If you’re not raising enough money, investors will likely move on to another opportunity. Make sure you have a clear understanding of how much money you need to raise and why before pitching to investors.

