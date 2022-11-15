Home Business 15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive from Banca Akros with a focus on European equities From Banca Akros 15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive with a focus on European equities
Business

15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive from Banca Akros with a focus on European equities From Banca Akros 15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive with a focus on European equities

by admin
15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive from Banca Akros with a focus on European equities From Banca Akros 15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates arrive with a focus on European equities

Banca Akros has expanded its range of investment products by issuing and listing in direct listing on the Cert-X of the Italian Stock Exchange a new series of investment certificates dedicated to individual investors. In detail, it is about 15 new Bonus Cap Plus certificates with an unconditional half-yearly coupon of 5% and a duration of 19 months.

Rich coupon

This new series of certificates differs from traditional Bonus Caps in that they allow you to receive two unconditional coupons during the life of the certificate in June and December 2023, thus giving the investor the opportunity to collect 10% in 2023 regardless of performance recorded by the underlying share.

Bonus on expiry

This new series of investment certificates features a minimum denomination of 100 €expiring on 17/06/2024, and in addition to the payment of the 2 half-yearly coupons, it provides for the payment of a premium upon maturity, the Bonus, in the event that the value of the underlying is not lower than the Barrier Level. In the event that the underlying were to be below the Barrier Level, the investor would receive a redemption amount equal to what he would have obtained by investing directly in the underlying share, suffering a loss on the capital invested.

Characteristics of the issue

Operation

To clarify the functioning of the new Series of Bonus Cap Plus Certificates, let’s take for example the Certificate on Intesa Sanpaolo (IT0005519019). This certificate has a nominal value of 100 Eur and provides for the payment of an unconditional coupon of 5.00 Euros (5% of the nominal value) on 15/06/2023 and 15/12/2023 for each Certificate held, regardless of the value of Intesa Sanpaolo.

See also  Datalogic unstoppable (+ 13%) on the Stock Exchange with quarterly reports beyond expectations

Expiry scenarios

At maturity there are two possible scenarios: if the Intesa Sanpaolo share on the final recognition date (10/06/2024) is quoted at a level equal to or higher than the Barrier Level (equal to 1.3062), the certificate reimburses the Bonus equal to 110 Euros (100 Euros of the Issue Price plus a further premium of 10.00 Euros) for a total return of 20%.
Otherwise, the investor receives an amount commensurate with the loss recorded by the underlying, as if he had invested in the Intesa Sanpaolo share at a price of 2.177 Euros (Initial Reference Value).

For more information, details and legal documentation, please refer to the page of the dedicated website: https://www.bancaakros.it/bonus-cap-plus-certificate-novembre-2022/

You may also like

In Bologna the fourth most powerful supercomputer in...

NPLs, non-performing loans on the rise: exceeded 16...

Beltrame Group: Chalibria is born, the “carbon neutral”...

Traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen fire to out...

Azimut grows in the States: acquired 35% of...

Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨The Central Bank and...

Businesses: “Not just the environment, more commitment to...

A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital...

From Quota 41 to the flat tax: in...

Marginal weakening of supply and demand is expected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy