Verdi members vote for indefinite strike at Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post employees are serious about the fight for more wages. The members of the Verdi union voted for an indefinite strike. Nevertheless, the union wants to continue negotiations for the time being.
Dhe members of the Verdi union employed by Deutsche Post have spoken out in favor of an indefinite strike. 85.9 percent of those who took part in a vote rejected the company’s offer in the collective bargaining dispute, the union announced on Thursday. This clearly exceeded the quorum of 75 percent.
Verdi still wants to resume the negotiations, which she declared failed in February and thus called off, and return to the negotiating table. This is in line with Deutsche Post’s demands, said Verdi negotiator Andrea Kocsis.
Verdi is demanding a wage increase of 15 percent for a period of twelve months. According to Deutsche Post, this corresponds to an additional burden of around one billion euros per year for the group.
“Deutsche Post AG is now responsible for averting an indefinite strike by making significant material improvements to the rejected offer,” said Kocsis. “The result of the ballot shows the determination of our members to fight for a good collective bargaining result.” Employers are well advised to take this vote very seriously.
Deutsche Post had previously announced that it was expecting an indefinite strike. The group sees itself prepared for the consequences of a strike and relies on officials and non-Verdi members who could help absorb the consequences of the strike, said letter and parcel boss Nikola Hagleitner. Post boss Frank Appel said that the post office would not do anything that he knew would permanently question the letter and parcel business in Germany.
“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.