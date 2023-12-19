Home » $150,000 Powerball Prize Winner in Puerto Rico
Business

$150,000 Powerball Prize Winner in Puerto Rico

by admin
$150,000 Powerball Prize Winner in Puerto Rico

Last Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $150,000 prize win in Puerto Rico. The winning numbers were 3-9-10-20-62 with the red pin number 25. In the Double Play draw, the winning numbers were 9-39-41-46-65 with the red pin number 3.

The Electronic Lottery announced that a winning ticket for a $515,000 prize from the Loto Cash draw was reported through social networks. The winner of the secondary prize won $150,000 through an automatic play, sold at La Tienda de Papa in Camuy.

In addition to the large prize wins, the draw on December 9 also left three winners of a $50,000 prize each in Puerto Rico. Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The Electronic Lottery also revealed that lottery players in Puerto Rico will soon be able to order tickets from their mobile phones.

See also  Stromnetz Hamburg increases investments again significantly: Newspaper for municipal economy

You may also like

Report on Credit Suisse – Finma flees forward...

Turin-Lyon, Salvini inaugurates the construction site. Present the...

2023 China International Famous Liquor Expo opens in...

Siemens Energy sell-off: escape into a lack of...

Peso Rises as Dollar Prices Increase: Market Update...

MSC, Costamagna and Iervolino together for the relaunch...

Today’s stock market is 1219丨The Shanghai Composite Index...

AI trends in e-commerce: VCs provide insight for...

Bank Deposits Offering 4% Profitability: Where to Find...

Emerging Markets Funds: Complete Guide to Investing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy