$150,000 Powerball Prize Winner in Puerto Rico

Last Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $150,000 prize win in Puerto Rico. The winning numbers were 3-9-10-20-62 with the red pin number 25. In the Double Play draw, the winning numbers were 9-39-41-46-65 with the red pin number 3.

The Electronic Lottery announced that a winning ticket for a $515,000 prize from the Loto Cash draw was reported through social networks. The winner of the secondary prize won $150,000 through an automatic play, sold at La Tienda de Papa in Camuy.

In addition to the large prize wins, the draw on December 9 also left three winners of a $50,000 prize each in Puerto Rico. Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The Electronic Lottery also revealed that lottery players in Puerto Rico will soon be able to order tickets from their mobile phones.

