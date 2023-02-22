On the evening of February 21, Chery’s high-end brand Xingtu launched its new medium-sized SUV Yaoguang, which launched a total of 6 configurations.The price range is 152,800 to 202,800 yuan。

The car is based on the Xingtu M3X Mars Architecture 2.0, and it has also become the first model from this architecture.Its length, width and height are 4781/1920/1671mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2815mm.The shape is derived from the “Aesthetics of Light” design concept of the AtlantiX concept car. The front face adopts a three-dimensional grille design, and the grille is composed of a rhombus that grows from small to large. At the same time, it adopts a one-color design with the body, which is quite fashionable and has a future feel.

The side adopts a more sporty coupe SUV shape. The whole body is slender, and the roof is continuously pressed down. With a straight and slender waistline, it looks full of sporty atmosphere. The hidden door handle design is matched with the petal style The rim shape is very stylish.

The interior is even more luxurious.It is equipped with a 24.6-inch curved dual screenand the steering wheel adopts a touch-sensitive design, which is very simple overall. The air-conditioning knob on the center console looks extremely chic, and even feels like a luxury brand sports car. I have to say that this car can really become Chery’s most beautiful car The SUV is gone.

The configuration also carries forward the consistent high level of independent brands, such as full car seat heating, front seat ventilation, driver memory, electric release door handles, leg rests, adaptive headlights, second-row seat backrest electric adjustment , brand 14-speaker audio, leather seats and other configurations are available,The four-wheel drive version also adds CDC adaptive electromagnetic suspension and AR HUD head-up system.

The new car has a variety of intelligent driving assistance functions, including 21 basic ADAS configurations and 11 high-end intelligent driving functions, bringing consumers a good intelligent driving experience.

In terms of power,The car is equipped with a Chery Kunpeng 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 192 kW (261 horsepower) and a peak torque of 400 Nmmatched with a 7DCT gearbox, and a plug-in hybrid version will also be launched in the future.