After the arrival of RTX 4070 Ti, NV also handed out the RTX 40 series mobile version. Overall, the performance is still very strong, and of course the price is not cheap.

In fact, the parameters and details of the RTX 40 series have been officially announced before. For example, the RTX 4090 mobile version uses an AD103 GPU with 9728 CUDA cores and 16GB of video memory.

NVIDIA confirmed that the graphics card will offer 38.9 TFLOPS of single-precision computing performance, which is almost on the same level as the desktop RTX 4070 Ti. The RTX 4080 mobile version will use AD104 with 7424 CUDA cores and 12GB of video memory.

The operating efficiency of the above two mobile versions can be increased by up to 3 times compared with the previous generation. At the same time, the related equipment can also allow players to play surround view games at a speed of 60FPS on three 4K monitors, fully empowering professional driving simulation games.

Creators can use NVIDIA Omniverse at 4K resolution for 3D designs with full physics, lighting and material simulation. The anchor can use AV1 to live broadcast the game on Discord at 4K 60FPS, and Ada’s new dual encoder can cut the video export time in half. According to NV, the RTX 40 series mobile version is the perfect combination of performance and power consumption.

Also released are RTX 4070, 4060 and 4050 mobile versions, of which 4070 is equipped with AD106 GPU, has 4608 CUDA cores, the frequency is up to 2175 MHz, and is equipped with 128-bit wide 8GB GDDR6 memory.

The RTX 4060 mobile version has 3072 CUDA cores, the GPU frequency can reach 2370MHz, and it is equipped with 128-bit wide 8GB 128bit GDDR6 video memory. The RTX 4050 mobile version has 2560 CUDA cores and is equipped with 6GB 96bit GDDR6 video memory.

According to NV, the starting price of the mobile notebook equipped with RTX 4050 starts at 7,499 yuan, and related products will go on sale on February 22, while the price of 4090 and others is 15,999 yuan, and related products will go on sale on February 8.