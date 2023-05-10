16 key service industry projects signed with a total investment of 95.594 billion yuan_Hangzhou Net

16 key service industry projects signed a total investment of 95.594 billion yuan

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-10 07:17

On the 9th, at the May scheduling meeting of the province’s high-quality development of the financial support service industry and the high-quality development of the service industry, 16 key silver projects in the service industry were signed, with a total investment of 95.594 billion yuan, and signed credits The amount is 34.394 billion yuan.

“This event is an opportunity for enterprises and financial institutions to communicate and cooperate closely,” said Wu Dongming, deputy general manager of Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. On the spot, Zhejiang Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China signed an intentional cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group, granting 12 billion yuan of intentional credit for the Zhejiang cloud computing data center project, laying a financial foundation for faster and better implementation of the project.

“In the next step, we will closely focus on the four key points of platform, enterprise, project, and talent in the service industry’s “millions of millions” project construction, identify the combination of high-quality development of the financial and service industries in the same direction, and promote the financial elements. More sufficient, more accurate policy implementation, and better financial services will contribute more new momentum to the high-quality development of the province’s service industry.” The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau said.

The data shows that the overall recovery momentum of our province’s service industry is strong and continues to play the role of the “main engine”: in the first quarter, the province’s service industry increased by 6.4% year-on-year, contributing 74.1% to the province’s economic growth, driving GDP growth by 3.6 percentage points, The proportion of GDP increased to 58.5%.

From the perspective of project implementation, the financial support service industry has achieved remarkable results. From January to April, the 495 major projects of the high-quality development of the service industry in our province have completed a cumulative annual investment of 47.43 billion yuan, with an annual investment completion rate of 46.1%. Among them, 30 of the 59 new projects have actually started construction, with an operating rate of 50.8%, and a total investment of 3.584 billion yuan has been completed. The 11 districts and cities are working hard, and the investment progress is faster than the timing progress. Among them, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, and Wenzhou completed more than 50% of their annual planned investment.