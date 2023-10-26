16 million for clinical tools from Aachen – with this pitch deck

With “Mona” they want to make work in intensive care units in hospitals easier (from left): Clinomic founder Arne Peine, CEO Georg Griesemann and founder Lukas Martin. Clinomic

The mechanical beeping sounds along with the steady waves of the heart rate. Tubes and cables run from the patient’s body to small machines and monitors, delivering medication and recording important vital signs such as blood pressure, breaths per minute and body temperature. Processes in intensive care units today use the latest technology. “A machine park around a patient can easily contain 20 devices,” says doctor Arne Peine. The devices can sometimes collect several hundred to thousand data points per minute. When a doctor cares for an average of 14 patients, a lot comes together.

Nevertheless, it often happens that treating doctors resort to pen and paper to document figures about a patient’s condition. Peine, who worked in the intensive care unit at Aachen University Hospital for several years, calls the problem “absolutely real.” He estimates the proportion of clinics that write on sheets of paper despite technical means to be in the high double digits. The specialist experienced the inefficiency himself during his intensive care training: “When you start working in a hospital, you are often given four colorful pens to start with – and then you say: This is now your work tool.”

At the same time, doctors would spend almost half of their working hours in front of the computer because they had to comb through huge Excel spreadsheets to interpret data – hours that were lost in patient care. Peine says: “What is missing is not technology in medicine, but rather a rational handling of data.” That is why the Aachen native, together with his doctor colleague Lukas Martin and IT experts, developed another medical device: “Mona”, a white one The tablet, which is attached to an arm in the wall, clearly summarizes all the data that is generated at the hospital bed. These can be values ​​for organ blood flow or those generated by ventilators and dialysis machines. The doctors first presented their idea to their boss Gernot Marx, head of the surgical intensive care unit at the Aachen University Hospital. He was thrilled – and got on board. In 2019 they founded their startup Clinomic. Since the beginning of 2023, the team has also supported Georg Griesemann as CEO.

“Second pair of eyes”: Device should enable regular video visits