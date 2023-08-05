16 stocks to prepare you for all-time highs and volatility

Stocks were on a high before falling back in early August, and there could be more volatility to come. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Strategists at BMO Capital Markets are increasingly bullish on equities.

The investment bank believes new all-time highs are possible, although more volatility is to be expected.

Here are 16 stocks that analysts say can gain in any market.

The surge in US stocks over the past few weeks is inspiring confidence from bulls and bears alike.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a skeptic of this market rally, gave up last week. The investment chief acknowledged that stocks have staying power in the near term, but declined to update his year-end target for the S&P 500, which is still Wall Street’s lowest at 3,000 points.

Strategists at BMO Capital Markets are also encouraged by the market recovery. The company believes that new all-time highs for the S&P 500 are within reach if all goes well.

“Although the S&P 500 is slightly above our year-end baseline target of 4550, we believe US equities can end the year higher as many of our bullish (5050) assumptions have become more credible of late,” Brian wrote Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, in a statement in late July.

