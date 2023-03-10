16+512G is only 2799 yuan!Only OnePlus Ace 2V did it: invincible at the same price

According to the news on March 9, Li Jie of OnePlus Technology issued an article stating that,OnePlus Ace 2V is currently the only 16+512GB mobile phone that can be bought for 2799 yuan.This difficult decision is to hope that users do not have to do multiple-choice questions, and both large memory and large storage are achieved in one step.

Li Jie emphasized that the product is not strong enough, and the price reduction is useless. The same configuration can compare prices, and the same price can compare configurations. Product strength is the core.OnePlus is not afraid to compare quality, configuration, experience, and price. We hope to provide users with better product choices. We welcome you to make more comparisons.

Compared with competing products in the same gear, OnePlus Ace 2V has a flagship quality. This machine cancels the screen plastic bracket that affects the feel and aesthetics, and achieves an extremely narrow frame as narrow as 1.46mm through the direct bonding of the screen and the middle frame of the fuselage, bringing a more advanced visual perception and a more comfortable grip experience, improving Machine texture. Moreover, OnePlus Ace 2V also adopts OnePlus’ popular classic design “three-stage switch”, which can be easily switched among the three modes of ringing, silent and vibration with a light flick.

In terms of performance configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with Dimensity 9000 mobile platform, adopts TSMC 4nm process technology, supports the fifth-generation high-efficiency APU 590, and its performance and energy efficiency are 4 times higher than the previous generation. After the in-depth joint debugging of OnePlus and MediaTek,OnePlus Ace 2V has an AnTuTu running score of 1.05 million points, which is by far the model with the highest AnTuTu running score on the Dimensity 9000 platform.

The starting price of the machine is 2,299 yuan, and it has already accepted reservations on major e-commerce platforms.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2299 yuan)