17 departments jointly issued a three-year action plan to promote the multiplier effect of data elements_China Net

National Data Administration and Various Ministries Jointly Issue “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan (2024 —2026)

In a recent announcement from the official WeChat public account of the National Data Administration, it has been revealed that the National Data Administration, in conjunction with the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and several other departments, has jointly issued the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan (2024 —2026) (referred to as the “Action Plan”).

The “Action Plan” is focused on promoting the collaborative optimization, reuse and efficiency improvement, and integrated innovation of data elements. It aims to strengthen the traction of scenario demand and drive high-quality supply, compliance, and efficient circulation of data elements. The plan also emphasizes the cultivation of new industries, new models, and new drivers to fully realize the value of data elements.

The plan selects 12 industries and fields, including industrial manufacturing, modern agriculture, commerce and circulation, transportation, financial services, technological innovation, cultural tourism, and more, to promote the development of data elements and release their value. The “Action Plan” also outlines goals to be achieved by the end of 2026.

Furthermore, the “Action Plan” focuses on three key aspects: improving the level of data supply, optimizing the data circulation environment, and strengthening data security. It is designed to provide strong support for promoting high-quality development and promoting Chinese-style modernization.

The issuance of the “Data Elements ×” Three-Year Action Plan (2024 —2026) marks a significant step towards the effective utilization and management of data elements across various industries and fields in China.

