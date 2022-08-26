Original title: 17999 yuan MSI Charge Tank Pro GP76HX game book on the shelves: full blood RTX 3080Ti

MSI officially announced today,The new game book of the assault tank Pro GP76HX has been put on the shelves to open the reservation, the price is17999Yuan.

According to reports, the assault tank Pro GP76HX is equipped withIntel 12th generation Core i7-12800HX processor, 16 cores, 24 threads, 25MB large cache, and the maximum turbo frequency is 4.8 GHz. And it is equipped with 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB PCle 4.0 solid state drive.

In addition, this book is equipped withFull blood RTX 3080Ti graphics cardhas 6G GDDR6 video memory, 7424 CUDA core, frequency is 1395MHz, TDP maximum 175W, and supports dual display and three-mode free switching.

In terms of screen, this notebook uses a 17.3-inch screen, 2560×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

At the same time, the Charge Tank Pro GP76HX also adopts the MSI Cool Cold Pro cooling system, which adopts a dual-fan 7 heat pipe design, and is equipped with D-side micro-channels, which can quickly dissipate heat.

The new edition also hasSteelSeries single-key colorful backlit gaming keyboard with up to 16.8 million colorsyou can customize your personal colorful style, and have a numeric keypad and full-height arrow keys.

In other respects, the notebook is equipped with dual speakers that support Hi-Res, HDMI camera, Thunderbolt 4, RJ45, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 3.5mm headphone jack and other interfaces.

