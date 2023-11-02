17th International Fats and Oils Conference Explores Role of Futures Market in Agricultural Industry

International Fats and Oils Conference Held in Dalian, Liaoning

China News Service, Dalian – The “17th International Fats and Oils Conference and Agricultural and Livestock Industry (Derivatives) Conference” took place in Dalian, Liaoning Province on November 2. The conference, jointly hosted by the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the Malaysian Derivatives Exchange, brought together business experts from industry associations, industrial enterprises, and financial institutions to discuss key topics in industrial development.

Under the theme of “seeking progress while maintaining stability, and promoting development through win-win cooperation,” the conference focused on various industries and featured three sub-forums: “Oils and Oils,” “Feed Breeding,” and “Corn Deep Processing.” Its objective was to promote and publicize the role of the futures market in agricultural products such as oils, oils, and agricultural livestock, emphasizing its function in risk management for enterprises.

Wang Zongli, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Feed Industry Association, highlighted the major changes faced by global industrial and supply chains. He noted the complex and changing supply and demand pattern of bulk commodities, particularly in the domestic corn supply and demand balance and high reliance on soybean imports. Wang emphasized the use of financial instruments like futures and options to mitigate operating risks, which has become an increasingly popular choice among companies to manage challenges and uncertainties in the market.

Ran Hua, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Dalian Commodity Exchange, emphasized the significance of the oil, oil, and agricultural and livestock industries to the national economy and people’s livelihood. He stated that DCE will continue to enhance market operations and industrial service capabilities to support the high-quality development of these sectors.

Francisco Magnasco, head of global soybean trading and sales at Louis Dreyfus, discussed the global demand for U.S. corn, which remains high due to high inflation levels in the United States and escalating geopolitical conflicts. He also mentioned the expected record-high soybean production in Brazil and the steady production in Argentina, which may lead to a substitution phenomenon between soybean and corn planting in South America.

Furthermore, Dalian Commodity Exchange and Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange signed a soybean oil futures delivery settlement price authorization agreement during the conference. This marks the first time a Chinese futures market has authorized an Asian exchange to use Chinese commodity futures delivery settlement prices for new product development. It also signifies the Malaysian futures market’s use of overseas commodity futures prices as the benchmark for cash delivery settlement prices.

The integration of the “International Fats and Oils Conference” with the “Agricultural and Livestock Industry (Derivatives) Conference” aims to promote high-quality development in the livestock and feed industry, reinforce food security, and establish a new development pattern of mutual promotion of international dual circulation with a focus on the domestic market.

