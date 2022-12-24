Home Business 18.59-24.99 million yuan Guangqi Honda new generation Haoying listed-Sina Automobile
18.59-24.99 million yuan Guangqi Honda new generation Haoying listed

On December 23, the new generation of Haoying (configuration|inquiry) under Guangqi Honda ushered in the official launch. As a replacement model, the new car has undergone major changes in terms of appearance, interior, and size.

In terms of appearance, the changes of the new generation Haoying are undoubtedly very obvious. The redesigned front face cancels the wide chrome-plated trim strip connecting the car logo and headlights of the current model. The overall decoration becomes more slender and exquisite, and the shape of the headlights is also sharper. . The daytime running lights are designed with a slender light strip and also have the function of turn signal. In addition, the position of the hexagonal air intake grille is lower and the integrity is stronger, supplemented by C-shaped air intake holes on both sides, the visual effect is more youthful and sporty.

Compared with the rounded design of the current model, the side lines of the new car are straighter and sharper, and a lot of attention has been paid to some details, such as the blackened double five-spoke wheels, and the dynamic and varied decorative strips below. In terms of size, the length/width/height of the new car are 4716mm/1866mm/1691mm (top configuration). , and provide two-row 5-seater version and three-row 7-seater version, which can meet more travel needs.

The changes in the rear of the car are not so big. The design of the taillights has been adjusted to a certain extent, and the color and shape are more eye-catching. The chrome trim at the bottom has been cancelled, and the exhaust layout with two sides and two outlets has been adopted at the bottom, making the overall feeling more concise and refreshing. .

In terms of interior, the latest family-style design style has also come to Haoying. The suspended central control screen, full LCD instrument, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and air-conditioning outlet design in the form of metal honeycomb mesh are all familiar tastes. Practicality and good-looking are still Honda’s housekeeping skills. In terms of intelligence, the new car is also equipped with Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection system and Honda SENSING 360 driving assistance system for the first time. In terms of configuration, HUD, AR real-scene navigation, streaming media rearview mirror, BOSE audio and card key further enhance the practicability of Haoying.

In terms of power, the new car is equipped with a 1.5T turbocharged engine with a maximum power of 142kW and a peak torque of 243N m. Matching CVT continuously variable transmission.

In addition, as one of the main forces of Guangqi Honda’s SUV family, Haoying will also become the first model brand of Guangqi Honda to cover the three major power systems of fuel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. At this press conference, in addition to the fuel version on the market, the new generation of Haoying HEV version and PHEV version were also officially unveiled.

