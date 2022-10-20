Source title: The price of 18 chain supermarkets in Beijing is generally more than ten yuan per catty

A few days ago, Beijing adopted the method of releasing government reserve meat to regulate the market price of pork. Yesterday, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce that the government’s meat reserve will be placed in 18 major chain supermarket stores and related retail terminals in Beijing. At present, chain supermarkets such as Wumart, Jingkelong, Yonghui, Carrefour, and Supermarket have all launched government-reserved meat, and the price is generally more than ten yuan per catty. With the increase in the amount of input, pork prices will further fall. Yesterday, a sign of government reserved meat appeared in the pork sales area of ​​Wumart Supermarket’s Shuangjing store. The price of 14.99 yuan/catties attracted consumers to choose and buy. “I found out that pork is a lot more expensive a few days ago. Today, I saw the government’s reserve meat was launched. I just bought more and brought some back to the elderly at home.” Ms. Wang, the customer, said that she chose a large piece of frozen front leg meat. The price displayed by weighing is about 20% cheaper than the price of chilled meat of the same cut. According to the staff in the store, October 19 is the first day that the store will sell government reserved meat. “These frozen meats are all produced in the second half of this year, and the quality is very good.” It is reported that all Wumart stores in the six districts of the city and some stores in other districts are selling reserved meat. The first batch of products arrived at the store on October 16, and as of the 18th, about 10 tons of reserved pork have been sold. Chu Xuewei, head of the dry meat procurement and sales department of Wumart Group, introduced that since October 17, Wumart stores have started to sell government reserved meat. At present, nearly 90 stores have set up a special area for government reserved meat. “Our purchase price is 14.5 yuan per kilogram, and the retail price is as low as possible, just to benefit the common people.” Chu Xuewei said that in the next few days, the investment will be increased, and the price of reserved meat will continue to fall. Wumart plans to sell this month. The total amount of reserved meat exceeds 100 tons. In the Jingke Long Jinsong store, a prominent banner of “Beijing Government Reserve Meat Delivery Point” appeared in the supermarket, attracting many customers to stop. In the freezer, the newly-arrived reserve meat is displayed. The price of lean meat for front legs is 16.5 yuan per kilogram, and each person can buy up to 10 kilograms per day. “The government reserve meat put on the market this time is mainly No. 2 and No. 4 frozen meat, that is, the front leg meat and the hind leg meat. Jingkelong selected 20 stores in the sixth district of the city for the launch, and set up freezers for sales. Put up banners for publicity.” Sun Jian, purchasing director of Jingkelong Group, told the Beiqing Daily reporter that the current retail price of government reserved meat is 7 to 8 yuan per kilogram lower than that of fresh meat of the same part. Each store puts 200 kilograms of goods every day. “We will also carry out additional investment according to the sales situation to ensure the supply.” See also Canadian stocks end lower; Canada's Toronto S&P/TSX composite down 1.51% by trade By Investing.com According to the person in charge of the supermarket, from October 17, the store began to sell frozen stored meat for the people, and in just one day, the frozen stored meat was put into 40 directly-operated stores. At present, the supply of limited-price vegetables and Huimin meat is sufficient and the price is stable. In addition to the government’s reserve meat, Wumart has recently officially sold winter storage vegetables. The main products are winter storage cabbage and green onions. The current prices are 0.88 yuan/catties and 2.98 yuan/catties respectively. In addition to cabbage and green onions, this year also added yam, sweet potato, carrot, lotus root and other easy-to-store vegetables for consumers to choose from. The sale of winter vegetables will continue until mid-December. Previously, Wumart adhered to the people’s livelihood and announced that it would continue to do a good job in ensuring supply and price stability in the capital market, and 10 kinds of “homegrown vegetables” that were purchased in large quantities on a daily basis, including cabbage, carrots, white radishes, potatoes, winter gourd, green onions, cucumbers, green For bean sprouts, peppers, and tomatoes, increase direct mining at the production area, increase the stocking volume, ensure daily supply, maintain price stability, and achieve no price increase year-on-year or month-on-month. Beijing Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd. is also under the initiative of the Municipal Chain Management Association, from October 15th until the end of the month to organize the activity of “ten kinds of dishes with no price increase”. Price is stable. Yesterday, a reporter from Beiqing Daily learned from the Xinfadi market that on October 19, the number of pork in the Xinfadi market was 1,551, and the weighted average price was 34.15 yuan/kg. Overall, the price of pork has been at a high level recently, and prices have risen. Mainly due to the high cost of live pigs, reduced production, slow logistics and other factors. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce revealed that in order to benefit more citizens and improve the regulation efficiency of reserves, this launch is only available to the city’s 18 major supermarket chain stores and related retail terminals, and will not be sold to catering enterprises and canteens of government agencies and other terminals. , and appropriately limit the number of personal purchases. On the delivery side, the delivery price of the same variety of investment and storage enterprises is 30% lower than the original sales price in the market; on the retail side, the markup rate of the sales price is not higher than 10% of the delivery price. See also The dowry of the tax authorities that moves the banking risk

A few days ago, Beijing adopted the method of releasing government reserve meat to regulate the market price of pork. Yesterday, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily learned from the Municipal Bureau of Commerce that the government’s meat reserve will be placed in 18 major chain supermarket stores and related retail terminals in Beijing. At present, chain supermarkets such as Wumart, Jingkelong, Yonghui, Carrefour, and Supermarket have all launched government-reserved meat, and the price is generally more than ten yuan per catty. With the increase in the amount of input, pork prices will further fall.

Yesterday, a sign of government reserved meat appeared in the pork sales area of ​​Wumart Supermarket’s Shuangjing store. The price of 14.99 yuan/catties attracted consumers to choose and buy. “I found out that pork is a lot more expensive a few days ago. Today, I saw the government’s reserve meat was launched. I just bought more and brought some back to the elderly at home.” Ms. Wang, the customer, said that she chose a large piece of frozen front leg meat. The price displayed by weighing is about 20% cheaper than the price of chilled meat of the same cut. According to the staff in the store, October 19 is the first day that the store will sell government reserved meat. “These frozen meats are all produced in the second half of this year, and the quality is very good.”

It is reported that all Wumart stores in the six districts of the city and some stores in other districts are selling reserved meat. The first batch of products arrived at the store on October 16, and as of the 18th, about 10 tons of reserved pork have been sold. Chu Xuewei, head of the dry meat procurement and sales department of Wumart Group, introduced that since October 17, Wumart stores have started to sell government reserved meat. At present, nearly 90 stores have set up a special area for government reserved meat. “Our purchase price is 14.5 yuan per kilogram, and the retail price is as low as possible, just to benefit the common people.” Chu Xuewei said that in the next few days, the investment will be increased, and the price of reserved meat will continue to fall. Wumart plans to sell this month. The total amount of reserved meat exceeds 100 tons.

In the Jingke Long Jinsong store, a prominent banner of “Beijing Government Reserve Meat Delivery Point” appeared in the supermarket, attracting many customers to stop. In the freezer, the newly-arrived reserve meat is displayed. The price of lean meat for front legs is 16.5 yuan per kilogram, and each person can buy up to 10 kilograms per day. “The government reserve meat put on the market this time is mainly No. 2 and No. 4 frozen meat, that is, the front leg meat and the hind leg meat. Jingkelong selected 20 stores in the sixth district of the city for the launch, and set up freezers for sales. Put up banners for publicity.” Sun Jian, purchasing director of Jingkelong Group, told the Beiqing Daily reporter that the current retail price of government reserved meat is 7 to 8 yuan per kilogram lower than that of fresh meat of the same part. Each store puts 200 kilograms of goods every day. “We will also carry out additional investment according to the sales situation to ensure the supply.”

According to the person in charge of the supermarket, from October 17, the store began to sell frozen stored meat for the people, and in just one day, the frozen stored meat was put into 40 directly-operated stores. At present, the supply of limited-price vegetables and Huimin meat is sufficient and the price is stable.

In addition to the government’s reserve meat, Wumart has recently officially sold winter storage vegetables. The main products are winter storage cabbage and green onions. The current prices are 0.88 yuan/catties and 2.98 yuan/catties respectively. In addition to cabbage and green onions, this year also added yam, sweet potato, carrot, lotus root and other easy-to-store vegetables for consumers to choose from. The sale of winter vegetables will continue until mid-December. Previously, Wumart adhered to the people’s livelihood and announced that it would continue to do a good job in ensuring supply and price stability in the capital market, and 10 kinds of “homegrown vegetables” that were purchased in large quantities on a daily basis, including cabbage, carrots, white radishes, potatoes, winter gourd, green onions, cucumbers, green For bean sprouts, peppers, and tomatoes, increase direct mining at the production area, increase the stocking volume, ensure daily supply, maintain price stability, and achieve no price increase year-on-year or month-on-month. Beijing Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd. is also under the initiative of the Municipal Chain Management Association, from October 15th until the end of the month to organize the activity of “ten kinds of dishes with no price increase”. Price is stable.

Yesterday, a reporter from Beiqing Daily learned from the Xinfadi market that on October 19, the number of pork in the Xinfadi market was 1,551, and the weighted average price was 34.15 yuan/kg. Overall, the price of pork has been at a high level recently, and prices have risen. Mainly due to the high cost of live pigs, reduced production, slow logistics and other factors.

The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce revealed that in order to benefit more citizens and improve the regulation efficiency of reserves, this launch is only available to the city’s 18 major supermarket chain stores and related retail terminals, and will not be sold to catering enterprises and canteens of government agencies and other terminals. , and appropriately limit the number of personal purchases. On the delivery side, the delivery price of the same variety of investment and storage enterprises is 30% lower than the original sales price in the market; on the retail side, the markup rate of the sales price is not higher than 10% of the delivery price.