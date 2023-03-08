Home Business 199 yuan!Xiaomi Mijia Split Camping Lamp Starts Crowdfunding: 100 Hours of Battery Life with Type-C Interface
199 yuan!Xiaomi Mijia Split Camping Lamp Starts Crowdfunding: 100 Hours of Battery Life with Type-C Interface

199 yuan!Xiaomi Mijia Split Camping Lamp Starts Crowdfunding: 100 Hours of Battery Life with Type-C Interface

Two days ago, Xiaomi released the Mijia Split Camping Lamp,Crowdfunding will be officially launched at 10 o’clock this morning. The crowdfunding price is 199 yuan, and it is expected to start shipping on March 16.

This Mijia split camping lamp still adopts a relatively simple appearance, and the shell is made of strong materials.Support IP54 dustproof and water release.

Split double lamp design, the middle hook part can pull out a combination of flashlight + hanging lamp,A camping light/torch/ambient light, very convenient for camping.

In addition to lighting, it can also provide colorful ambient lighting effects, so that the night is no longer boring.

The bottom knob supports stepless dimming, and the brightness and color temperature can be adjusted steplessly. You can adjust the light you like at will, and it can also be used as a bedside lamp at home.

It supports BLE Mesh and Mijia App direct connection, which can realize Xiao Ai’s voice control, and also supports personalized scene customization, which can be linked at home.

Built-in 4800mAh super large lithium battery, the main light can continue to illuminate for 100 hours when fully charged, and the Type-C interface is more convenient to charge.

