1999 Yuan Shenji was born! Redmi Note 12 Turbo has become: the user praise rate is close to 100%

Fast Technology News on April 8th, Xiaomi Group Lu Weibing pointed out that,Redmi Note 12 Turbo has won word-of-mouth from users, with a favorable rate of 99%+.

The starting price of the machine is 1999 yuan. Although it is a mid-range model, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 7+ mobile platform with powerful performance.In the game “Honor of Kings”, Note 12 Turbo and K60 performed close. The number of frames of the two is close to the full frame. For games such as “QQ Speed” and “Peace Elite”, the overall performance of Snapdragon 7+ is close to the level of Snapdragon 8+.

In addition, due to the cancellation of the design of the screen plastic bracket, the black border of the screen is greatly narrowed on the Note 12 Turbo, achieving a fairly high screen-to-body ratio. In terms of display, this 6.67-inch screen adopts a diamond-like arrangement, has a resolution of 1080P, and supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

In terms of heat dissipation, Redmi Note 12 Turbo is equipped with a heat dissipation system composed of super-diffusion diversion VC and 14-layer three-dimensional graphite, and is matched with a new shell temperature algorithm and intelligent temperature control to ensure stable performance during games.

More importantly, Redmi Note 12 Turbo decentralizes the berserk engine of the K60 series, combining software and hardware to optimize the gaming experience, claiming to achieve “no drop in frame rate, no drop in image quality, and no drop in brightness.”

Purchase link:Jingdong (2099 yuan)