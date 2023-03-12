1TB storage video camera king! Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/Mi Band 8

With Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro landing in overseas markets, Mi 13 Ultra, the finale flagship of the Mi 13 family, remains secret.

Recently,The breaking news god SnoopyTech gave news that Mi 13 Ultra will have to wait until mid-to-late May.

According to outside speculation, Mi 13 Ultra is likely to debut together with Mi Pad 6 series, Mi Band 8 series, etc.

On the one hand, this means that Xiaomi is still polishing new products. On the other hand, in the current downturn in consumer electronics, Xiaomi is not in a hurry to launch new products. It is equally important to ensure the sales of existing products.

Based on the existing information, because there is no second-generation Snapdragon 8+ this year, the Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor. In terms of storage, it will be equipped with 1TB large storage for the first time and an upgraded USB 3.1 transmission port.

The lens goes a step further, using a Leica four-camera combination. In addition to the IMX989 one-inch main camera, it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto lenses respectively. Full focal length coverage, full main camera specifications.

Renderings are for reference only