Home Business 1TB storage video camera king!Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/ Mi Band 8
Business

1TB storage video camera king!Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/ Mi Band 8

by admin
1TB storage video camera king!Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/ Mi Band 8

1TB storage video camera king! Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/Mi Band 8

2023-03-12 11:42:02 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

With Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro landing in overseas markets, Mi 13 Ultra, the finale flagship of the Mi 13 family, remains secret.

Recently,The breaking news god SnoopyTech gave news that Mi 13 Ultra will have to wait until mid-to-late May.

According to outside speculation, Mi 13 Ultra is likely to debut together with Mi Pad 6 series, Mi Band 8 series, etc.

On the one hand, this means that Xiaomi is still polishing new products. On the other hand, in the current downturn in consumer electronics, Xiaomi is not in a hurry to launch new products. It is equally important to ensure the sales of existing products.

Based on the existing information, because there is no second-generation Snapdragon 8+ this year, the Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor. In terms of storage, it will be equipped with 1TB large storage for the first time and an upgraded USB 3.1 transmission port.

The lens goes a step further, using a Leica four-camera combination. In addition to the IMX989 one-inch main camera, it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto lenses respectively. Full focal length coverage, full main camera specifications.

1TB storage video camera king! Mi 13 Ultra may be released in May: Synchronize Mi Pad 6/Mi Band 8

Renderings are for reference only

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Apple's official website is under maintenance! The iPhone 14 yellow version is up for grabs - Kuai Technology - Technology changes the future

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Naples catches up with the country’s growth pace,...

Swiss flies back into the profit zone

The case of the Silicon Valley Bank and...

Postfinance boss Köng leaves: A turnaround in interest...

Ukraine, Tajani: “Italy the protagonist, Meloni in the...

Thommen Aircraft Equipment: BDO determines over-indebtedness

High prices and climate change: fruit disappears from...

What investor Markus Eberle says

High prices and climate change: fruit disappears from...

Pesticide approval: environmental groups fear for a say

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy