2.8K OLED high refresh screen!ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light photo tour

2.8K OLED high refresh screen!ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light photo tour

Recently,The ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebook is on the shelves for pre-sale, the i5 version starts at 5,599 yuan, and the i7 version starts at 6,599 yuan.

Now, this new book has come to our evaluation room, and we will bring you a photo tour below.

ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebookEquipped with the 13th generation Core processor, two processors, i5-1340P and i7-1360P, are optional12 cores and 16 threads; standard 16GB LPDDR5-4800 memory and 512GB SSD.

In terms of screen, ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebook is equipped with14-inch OLED screen, resolution 2880×1800, refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness up to 600 nitsthe contrast ratio is 1 million: 1, and the response time is as low as 0.2ms.

It has 10bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports four professional color gamut switching. TUV Rheinland/SGS double eye protection certification, reducing harmful blue light by 70%.

This notebook is designed with a metal body, which is as light as 1.3kg and about 15.9mm thinner.Built-in 75Wh large battery, 1080P offline video playback can reach 15 hours.

A new generation of Wi-Fi 6E wireless network with a rate of up to 2.4Gbps. Interfaces include dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, etc.

Purchase link:Jingdong (5999.9 yuan)

