Recently,The ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebook is on the shelves for pre-sale, the i5 version starts at 5,599 yuan, and the i7 version starts at 6,599 yuan.

Now, this new book has come to our evaluation room, and we will bring you a photo tour below.

ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebookEquipped with the 13th generation Core processor, two processors, i5-1340P and i7-1360P, are optional12 cores and 16 threads; standard 16GB LPDDR5-4800 memory and 512GB SSD.

In terms of screen, ASUS Lingyao 14 2023 thin and light notebook is equipped with14-inch OLED screen, resolution 2880×1800, refresh rate 90Hz, peak brightness up to 600 nitsthe contrast ratio is 1 million: 1, and the response time is as low as 0.2ms.

It has 10bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports four professional color gamut switching. TUV Rheinland/SGS double eye protection certification, reducing harmful blue light by 70%.

This notebook is designed with a metal body, which is as light as 1.3kg and about 15.9mm thinner.Built-in 75Wh large battery, 1080P offline video playback can reach 15 hours.

A new generation of Wi-Fi 6E wireless network with a rate of up to 2.4Gbps. Interfaces include dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, etc.

