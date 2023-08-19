20 million Italians on holiday in August, but the cost of holidays holds back departures

Listen to the audio version of the article

For many Italians, this weekend will mark the end of their holidays, but many others are ready to leave this last part of August as well, thus bringing the number of departures to 20 million in the key month of the summer, according to Coldiretti. A significant number, although 10% lower than last year, due to high prices, but also to a tendency to spread holidays and place them in different periods.

This is supported by an analysis by Coldiretti/Ixè disclosed on the occasion of the “black dot” weekend, due to the heavy traffic on the roads, in which the last departures will be added to the counter-exodus after mid-August. Despite the decline, August still remains the month in which Italians concentrate their holidays, despite the higher costs of accommodation, food, umbrellas and sunbeds.

An additional cost, specifies the analysis of Coldiretti, which this year is also affected by the leap in inflation, with price increases for all holiday items. Slightly more than half of Italians traveling have been on holiday for less than a week, while for almost one in three Italians the holiday period is between one and two weeks. However, there is also a lucky 4% of compatriots who can enjoy more than a month’s holiday.

The most popular destinations

This year there is a clear preference for national destinations, driven by a greater proximity to places of residence, by the desire to rediscover the beauties of Italy or by the desire to return to places already known and appreciated. But, Coldiretti explains, there is also 28% of Italians, among those who travel, who have decided to spend a holiday abroad, also taking advantage of more convenient economic conditions.

Hot weekend with Nero, tourists brave the heat in Rome

The majority of Italians traveling have chosen to stay in owned homes, owned by relatives and friends or in rented apartments, hotels are recovering, which ranks ahead of bed and breakfasts, but in the ranking of preferences, even 25 thousand agritourisms in Italy, driven, according to Terranostra and Campagna Amica, by the search for more sustainable tourism, which has led the structures to also increase the offer of activities with innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, the curious and environmentalists, as well as cultural events such as visiting archaeological or naturalistic or wellness itineraries.

