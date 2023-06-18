20 years of JD.com 6.18 climax kicked off JD Cloud’s peak user visits per second increased by 119% year-on-year

At 8:00 pm on June 17, the climax of JD.com 618 kicked off, sparking another consumption boom. Behind this, JD Cloud, as the solid technical cornerstone of JD 618, supports JD 618 with a full-stack of localized products for the first time in the industry, ensuring smooth shopping experience for users, and gradually promoting localization for practical use. In the 10 minutes starting from 8:00 p.m. on June 17, the peak user access per second of JD Cloud increased by 119% year-on-year.

JD Cloud’s digital infrastructure builds a solid technical foundation to ensure smooth shopping experience for users

As the technical cornerstone of JD 618, JD Cloud guarantees users a smooth shopping experience with its industry-leading digital infrastructure and full links. In the 10 minutes starting from 8:00 p.m. on June 17, the peak user access per second of JD Cloud increased by 119% year-on-year. JD Cloud’s hybrid multi-cloud operating system Yunjian has completed second-level scheduling and efficient multiplexing of over 10 million core resources, which has further improved the CPU peak utilization rate of hundreds of thousands of servers in JD Group, and increased processor computing efficiency by more than 100% in 3 years , leading the industry. While stably supporting the trillion-level transactions during JD.com’s 618 period, it has achieved a substantial reduction in costs, saving hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

There are tens of millions of intelligent interactions in JD domain every day, serving nearly 600 million users and covering 10 million self-operated product SKUs. Yanxi has accumulated more comprehensive retail corpus, industry models and speech templates in the industry. Superimposed with the large-scale model capabilities of Yanxi, JD Cloud has comprehensively upgraded its considerate intelligent services for consumers 7×24 hours a day. Since 618, the cumulative number of consulting services of Jingdong Yunyanxi intelligent customer service has exceeded 600 million times, ensuring user experience.

JD Cloud creates a more efficient digital intelligence supply chain, and uses digital intelligence technology to help merchants improve efficiency and increase revenue

With the popularity of generative AI, digital intelligence technologies such as digital human live broadcast and AI outbound call have become the common choice of brand marketing for a large number of merchants during the 618 period. 223%, helping brand merchants realize the intelligent upgrade of the whole chain from product selection, live broadcast to after-sales. The digital human anchor can not only handle the entire chain of inquiries from users, but also interact and chat with consumers flexibly. For merchants, using the SaaS one-stop platform can easily start broadcasting, seize the opportunity of live broadcasting to bring goods, and realize intelligent efficiency improvement and income increase. “Jingxiaozhi”, an intelligent service platform integrating intelligent customer service, intelligent marketing, and intelligent analysis and decision-making, provided more efficient intelligent services for more than 223,000 JD third-party merchants during the 618 period, bringing efficiency, experience, and revenue growth .

The Jingdong supply chain financial technology platform uses the “dual-chain linkage” model of “digital intelligence supply chain + supply chain finance” to help core enterprises improve their digital capabilities, and small and medium-sized enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain improve financing availability. During the period of 618, the number of small, medium and micro enterprises in the core enterprise chain served by JD’s supply chain fintech platform increased by 120%, helping core enterprises in industries such as Gujing Gongjiu, Nippon, Tianqi, and Dawn to upgrade Upstream and downstream financing capabilities, cost reduction, and sales increase.

JD’s biological asset digital platform starts from the digitalization of agricultural production, digitizes the whole process of planting and breeding, and realizes the digital twin of agricultural assets. Through the Jingdong biological asset digital platform, real-time monitoring of the agricultural production process, regular information acquisition, generation of information systems, and complete penetration of the production process can be realized, helping the traditional agricultural and animal husbandry industry to achieve digital and intelligent upgrades, and at the same time solve financial institutions. The problem of biological asset supervision provides a detailed and credible basis for subsequent financial institutions to grant credit to farmers. At present, JD.com’s digital platform for biological assets has served more than 50,000 farmers. Compared with traditional financial services, it has helped farmers increase their financing by 30%.

JD Cloud promises that “if you buy expensive, you will pay for it”, effectively reducing the threshold and cost of cloud use for enterprises

On the eve of 6.18, JD Cloud set off the first public price comparison activity in China‘s cloud market, announcing that all series of core products participated in the price comparison, and directly lowered the price to the bottom – different from other cloud vendors’ “big price reduction” gameplay, JD Cloud promised to “buy expensive Just pay”, the official website list price of all core products is lower than the specific cloud manufacturer’s official website’s target product list price; the actual transaction unit price will be discounted by 10% on the basis of the specific cloud manufacturer’s actual transaction lowest unit price.

Different from other cloud vendors who only cut prices of individual products, JD Cloud’s price cuts have a wider range, covering all core products. Including computing, storage, network, database, middleware, security, video service, cloud computer, it can be said that it is the most abundant product line among cloud vendors that have launched price reduction activities, and it can effectively reduce the threshold and cost of using cloud for enterprises .

JD Cloud continues to upgrade its technology and service capabilities, and continuously optimizes user experience and business efficiency. JD Cloud, as the core brand of JD to provide technology and services to the outside world, will continue to export the supply chain technology and services accumulated by JD to the outside world, and use the digital intelligent supply chain to help the growth and upgrading of multiple industries. Currently, JD Cloud has served more than 95% of large central enterprises, Nearly 100 cities, 2,048 large enterprises, 914 financial institutions and over 2.07 million small, medium and micro enterprises have contributed to the high-quality growth of the real economy.

500)this.width=500″ align=”center” hspace=”10″ vspace=”10″ alt=”JD 20 Years · 618 climax kicked off JD Cloud’s peak user access per second increased by 119% year-on-year”/>

