2008 UBS, now CS – “Abolishing systemically important banks is a quick shot” – News

Why Economiesuisse boss Monika Rühl still thinks that Switzerland still needs systemically important banks.

Even the “too big to fail” regulation in the Swiss Banking Act was unable to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse. UBS had to take over the systemically important bank – and the federal government and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) guaranteed collateral of CHF 259 billion. According to its own statements, CS has already received up to 168 billion.

So the CS was on the verge of the abyss. Does this mean that there is no longer a need for systemically important banks? Monika Rühl, director of the economic umbrella organization Economiesuisse, disagrees. In an interview, she reveals why.

Monica Ruehl Director of Economiesuisse

After studying history, Italian and French, Monika Rühl completed diplomatic training. Between 1998 and 2002 she was Counselor at the UNO in New York, later Secretary General in the Department of Economics, Education and Research. Rühl has been Director of Economiesuisse since 2014.

SRF News: To what extent does Economiesuisse have a responsibility?

Monika Rühl: As an umbrella organization, you always share responsibility. But how a company is structured and how it works is up to you.

Perhaps we didn’t ask enough critical questions directly from the banks.

And yet economiesuisse has helped shape banking regulations.

We all saw that something wasn’t working in the CS, but still watched and waited. In this sense, we have at most a joint responsibility. Perhaps we didn’t ask enough critical questions directly from the banks.

Nevertheless: Those who are directly responsible in addition to the CS management are the Federal Council, the SNB and the financial market supervisory authority Finma.

Legend: Monika Rühl warns against the impulse to ban systemically important banks.

In the past, people have mostly resisted regulations.

Any regulation needs to be looked at carefully. Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter also said nicely that you cannot regulate away all risks.

Rühl: “I think the bonus culture is extremely bad”

According to Monika Rühl, Director of Economiesuisse, the decision to rescue CS faced a dilemma. On the one hand it was important to take the national aspect into account, on the other hand there were also global economic issues. “We now have to look for solutions together,” she says. What might these look like? “I assume that the new UBS will shut down the former CS investment banking,” says Rühl. So you can focus on asset management, an area that is considered less risky. At the same time, according to Rühl, Swiss companies also need international financing support. And the higher capital requirements? “We have to show what that means – namely higher costs for bank customers and companies.” Economiesuisse believes that if you create this transparency and point out the consequences, you are in agreement. Regarding the ban on bonuses for top management, Rühl says: “I think: banning does nothing.” That is the supposedly simple solution. And yet she also says: “That doesn’t mean that I like this bonus culture. On the contrary: I find them extremely bad.” Especially when bonuses are paid out when the bank is doing badly.

And in the case of systemically important banks, there are also international regulations; Of course, we also want Swiss banks to be globally competitive.

To put it bluntly: the focus is on profit.

No. This means ensuring that the Swiss economy as a whole can be well financed. That’s why we have an interest in having a functioning financial center.

Even in a financial center like this? It can’t be in the public interest that 259 billion francs have to be raised and that emergency law comes into play?

Of course not – and we’re angry about it. Here it must be clarified who is responsible and then regulatory adjustments must be made. And earlier than in a year, as the Federal Council has in mind.

I can’t promise this won’t happen a third time.

In 2008 we had the rescue of UBS. Now the case of CS. Do you agree with the statement: Something like this must not happen a third time.

I agree, but I can’t promise it won’t happen a third time.

So shouldn’t there be another bank that is “too big to fail”?

I don’t think so. We have to take these risks, because there simply is no entrepreneurial activity without risks.

Abolishing systemically important banks is a hasty political decision. We are afraid of that.

Abolishing systemically important banks is a hasty political decision. We are afraid of that. Because if you take this idea to the end, we would also have a problem with the Zürcher Kantonalbank or the Raiffeisen Group.

Normally you are against a state industrial policy. But when it comes to the banks, you are of the opinion that this state must step in when a systemically important bank threatens to go under.

I did not say that. But it is an aspect that needs to be discussed. In doing so, we must not lose sight of how closely interlinked our economy is with other countries, which of course also applies to the banks.

Interviewed by Oliver Washington.