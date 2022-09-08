2022 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Partnership Forum opens in Xiamen

Yin Li delivered a speech Zhao Long attended

Southeast Net, September 8 (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) Ludao opened his arms, and the BRICs raised their sails. On September 7, the 2022 BRICS New Industrial Revolution Partnership Forum opened in Xiamen. Guests from BRICS countries gathered together to conduct exchanges and docking around the theme of “deepening the partnership of the new industrial revolution and promoting common sustainable development”, exploring new routes and injecting new vitality into deepening cooperation. Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, and Governor Zhao Long attended.

On behalf of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, Yin Li extended warm congratulations on the opening of the forum and extended sincere welcome to all the guests attending the forum. He said that Fujian is a pioneer province in opening up to the outside world, and has close ties and extensive cooperation with BRICS countries. We keep in mind President Xi Jinping’s entrustment, focus on the wishes of BRICS partners, the needs of the country, and what Fujian can do, continue to expand exchanges with BRICS and “BRICS+” countries, and promote the construction of BRICS innovation bases. , fruitful. Since the establishment of the BRICS cooperation mechanism, the total import and export volume between our province and the BRICS countries has exceeded 1 trillion yuan, and more and more multinational enterprises from the BRICS countries have come to Fujian for development and mutual benefit.

Yin Li said that the BRICS partners share the same goal and help each other, and we need everyone to work together and work together towards the future. Fujian will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and under the strong guidance of the central and national ministries and commissions, will work with you to deepen the BRICS cooperation, help build a closely coordinated and efficient partnership for the new industrial revolution, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind. We insist on planning and constructing Xiamen Innovation Base from a global perspective, focusing on information infrastructure, industrialization of manufacturing innovation achievements, intellectual property cooperation and other fields, building a strong platform, pooling resources, introducing talents, and continuously improving the attractiveness and influence of the base. We adhere to the concept of green and sustainable development, solidly promote the development and cooperation of BRICS projects, and create a number of demonstration projects, landmark projects and application scenarios in the field of the new industrial revolution. We adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, improve the BRICS cooperation mechanism, and coordinate to promote the construction of the rule of law Fujian, convenience Fujian, digital Fujian, integrity Fujian, and clean Fujian, and provide a first-class business environment for multinational enterprises to develop in Fujian. Yin Li sincerely welcomes friends from BRICS countries and all over the world to come to Fujian to experience the charm of landscape and culture and share opportunities for cooperation and development.

Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Cui Yonghui, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Coordinator of China‘s BRICS Affairs, Representative of the Chinese Council of the BRICS Business Council, Representative of the Chinese Council of BRICS Think Tank Cooperation, and representatives from Relevant leaders from Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and India delivered speeches on the spot or through video respectively.

At the opening ceremony, the launching ceremony of the BRICS Innovation Base Empowerment Platform and the establishment of the Industrial Innovation Alliance were held, and 29 cooperation projects including industrial cooperation and capacity building were signed.

Wu Kailin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General, attended the meeting. Vice Governor Kang Tao presided over the meeting.