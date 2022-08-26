On August 26, at the Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition, my car robot – Auchan Z6 (Configuration | Inquiry) Blue Whale iDD was unveiled. In June of this year, my car robot, Auchan Z6, was officially launched, with a price of 155,800-175,800 yuan. With its hard-core product strength and many innovative intelligent technologies, Auchan Z6 has become a hot seller. So far, orders have exceeded 36,000. Thousands of vehicles, the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD has won a lot of praise from the market and consumers by virtue of its strong strength.

In recent years, the new energy market has flourished and thousands of sails have competed. In the face of many different technical routes, Auchan Automobile did not blindly follow, but adhered to the user-oriented brand concept, and gave its own answers to the new needs of the new generation.Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD, FocusNew aesthetics, new energy, new wisdom,Become the optimal solution for new energy vehicles and open a new era of China‘s premium hybrid.

The optimal solution for appearance – the new aesthetics of edge realm bids farewell to the anxiety of appearance

In terms of new aesthetics, Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD adopts a new design language——The edge and the aesthetics of the environment, the edge, shows the beauty of vigor and strength; the edge, the projection of a clear and uninhibited personality. The front grille with overlapping shadows in time and space, and the headlights in front of the streamer, are full of futuristic, technological and sporty sense, and it looks very fast.

The wind resistance coefficient of 0.336, the aspect ratio of 0.878, the hollowed-out air curtain on the front face, and the hollowed-out rear wing of the wind-chasing flying ling are derived from the perfect collaboration of designers and engineers, and it is very refreshing to open.

The optimal solution for performance – China‘s super hybrids refuse to travel anxiety

There are many technical routes in the new energy market, such as EV pure electric, REEV range extension, and plug-in hybrid PHEV. The battery life and charging of pure electric vehicles will bring anxiety to users. The extended-program engine cannot participate in driving, and the energy transmission chain is too long and the efficiency is not high. Therefore, Auchan Auto chose a plug-in hybrid PHEV that fully covers the user’s car scene and can be fueled and powered.

Among the plug-in hybrid PHEVs, the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD premium hybrid has its own unique highlights and advantages. Compared with the architecture of similar models, Blue Whale iDD Super Hybrid innovatively realizes two-in-one generator and drive motor, highly integrated, with a 6-speed transmission system, it can drive the vehicle while charging the battery while driving.

In addition, the architecture of the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD premium hybrid has four major advantages.

Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD uses a 28.4kWh large-capacity battery pack of CATL, with a pure electric cruising range of up to 150km。Users can enjoy the experience of pure electric vehicles when commuting in urban areas, which is smoother, quieter, and more free, realizing zero fuel commuting, and saving users in the end. Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is equipped with 30kW high-power fast charging and fast and slow dual charging fixed interfaces as standard, which can provide 10 more kWh of electricity, but the full charging time is less than one minute. Urban commuting is 0 fuel, and charging is super convenient.

The entire Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD series is equipped with the Blue Whale 15T hybrid dedicated supercharged engine with a maximum net power of 122kW and a maximum net torque of 255N m, combined with a BorgWarner high-efficiency motor with a peak power of 110kW and a maximum torque of 330N m. , bursting with the strongest power in its class, the zero-to-100 acceleration time of the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is as fast as 7.4 seconds, it is born strong, and it takes the lead.

Most electric vehicles use a single-speed transmission, which is also cheaper, but if there is no PHEV with a multi-speed transmission system, the performance loss will be more serious. When traveling on high-speed roads, once the depth is fed, the engine intervenes through the single-speed transmission. It is difficult to drive, and it is prone to “stall” problems. The Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is equipped with a 6-speed transmission system as standard. The power output can cover the full speed range. Even at high speed, it can be downshifted and accelerated. The power is available on call, and the economy can also be guaranteed. The combination of the bear’s paw and the bear’s paw ensures the stable, strong and safer power output of the vehicle on any road section.

Whether it is a full-time series connection or a series connection in a hybrid connection, once the series is connected, the engine will not participate in the drive, and the oil will be used to generate electricity – electric drive, so the energy transmission chain is too long, the efficiency is very low, and the economy and power are not good. Parallel connection, just like a computer, parallel processing of multiple tasks requires high hardware computing power and software algorithms. Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is connected in parallel with a high-performance hardware architecture, which perfectly integrates the 15T Blue Whale special turbocharged engine, two-in-one motor, large battery pack, 6-speed transmission system and AI intelligent control system to achieve dynamic performance and stability. Efficiency and win-win.

Under the iDD intelligent control system, it brings longer driving mileage, and the longest cruising range can reach 1200km with full power and full fuel. Previously, the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD challenge drove from Chongqing to Haikou, all the way, with worry-free mileage, and the lowest fuel consumption was only 3.8L/100km. It not only runs far, but also runs cheaply, realizing the optimal experience of holding extreme scenes and stable control in complex road conditions.

The four advantages of the Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD China Premium Hybrid can satisfy users in various travel scenarios, not affected by extreme temperature differences, and not limited to changes in environment and road conditions, ensuring that users can enjoy no worries in any scenario and at any time. Worry, enjoy driving efficiently. The MPA2 platform, master-level chassis tuning, Michelin high-performance tires and other fields make the Auchan Z6 the king of ejection and start, city shuttle, and high-speed overtaking.

The optimal solution of intelligence – dual-engine drive to get rid of intelligence anxiety

The Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD uses a dual-engine drive of the iDD electric engine and the OnStyle digital engine. Collaborate efficiently with each other and fight side by side.

As soon as the OnStyle digital engine and the iDD electrified engine “handshake”, the Z6 can realize the intelligent management of energy according to the road conditions of the desktop navigation map, and realize intelligent power conservation. Energy consumption, improve driving comfort; EaglePilot and iDD “handshake”, high-speed cruise system, IACC integrated adaptive cruise system can be perfectly coordinated, automatically according to the target speed, the speed of the vehicle ahead, corner angle and road speed limit, etc. , to achieve AI safe assisted driving and intelligent energy management, making high-speed driving easier and lower energy consumption; HMI human-computer interaction and iDD “handshake”, the instrument interface can clearly display the working status of iDD energy flow in full screen, when You can see at a glance when you are using oil, when you are using electricity, and when you are generating electricity.

Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is equipped with Onstyle 5.0 smart happy cockpit, with full-scene smart voice outside the car, infrared light-sensing internal and external dual-camera face recognition system, immersive somatosensory Auchan fitness, warm companion YYDS digital twin image, EaglePilot7.0 full voice Smart functions such as the valet parking system make the car no longer a cold tool, but our closest friend and the warmest car robot.

After months of in-depth user experience and continuous optimization and refinement based on user feedback, this new upgraded version——OnStyle 5.1 was unveiled at this auto show, bringing 7 major new upgrades.

The 7 major upgrades will continue to be close to the user’s usage habits and cover more user usage scenarios. The 7 major upgrades will continue to be close to the user’s usage habits and cover more user usage scenarios.

Write at the end:

Auchan Auto always insists that “the value provided to the user is twice the cost paid by the user, or even more.” Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD solves the mystery for the optimal solution of new energy vehicles. The answer given after entering the real life of the user and gaining insight into the travel needs of the whole scene.

Auchan Automobile insists on bringing users the ultimate value experience with the ultimate quality-price ratio, especially the battery safety and electric drive safety issues that are crucial to new energy vehicles. Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD has made far more than the cost in terms of technology. In terms of battery safety, Auchan Auto strives to eliminate users’ anxiety with the software control strategy of “the battery cannot be heated again”; in terms of waterproof and dustproof, the concept of Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD is “the highest technical standard is the lowest requirement”, It adopts the highest level of IP68 dustproof and waterproof. Compared with IP67 of the same level, although it is only one digit worse, the waterproof and dustproof level is directly one dimension higher. Use more complex technology to make the experience simpler; use higher costs to make the car safer.

Satisfying the needs of users is the first imperative for a product to reflect its competitiveness. Auchan Z6 Blue Whale iDD has reason to be the best solution in the field of new energy, allowing users to live more smoothly and passionately under the blessing of Blue Whale iDD China Premium Hybrid. Smarter, happier, and warmer!