2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services | At present, the insurance industry is operating steadily, and the market demand potential is huge

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-05 00:19

CCTV news:During this year’s Service Trade Fair, the “China Insurance Industry High-Quality Development Forum” was held for the first time. The relevant person in charge of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission introduced at the forum on September 3 that my country is already the world’s second largest insurance market, with total industry assets close to 27 trillion yuan, and the main indicators remain within a reasonable range. At present, the entire insurance industry has sufficient solvency and stable operation. .

According to reports, the development potential of my country’s insurance market is huge. Xiao Yuanqi, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said that the main business must be guaranteed, and the insurance supply must be able to directly and meet the real needs of the people, rather than relying on marketing or raising the channel fee; in terms of investment and operation, insurance companies must be cautious and prudent.

In addition, Xiao Yuanqi said that the insurance market is large and the demand is diverse, and the market must be subdivided. At present, the number of elderly people over 60 years old in my country has reached 264 million, and the market demand for pension insurance is very large. How to tailor pension products and provide pension services that can meet their real needs is a major issue that the current insurance industry must answer seriously. subject.

Xiao Yuanqi, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: If some insurance companies can really sink their heads in pension insurance, understand the pension needs of the elderly, and work hard for a long time, they can not only create value for themselves, but also give full play to the unique advantages of insurance. Good old-age care needs of the elderly, so that the elderly can enjoy their old age in peace.

In addition, large-scale and long-term insurance funds should be invested in key areas to serve the real economy well, and the advantages of industry actuarial technology and service networks should be leveraged to help disaster prevention and mitigation and the construction of a security system.