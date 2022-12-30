On December 30, the 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show was successfully held. At this auto show, the AION Hyper GT was officially unveiled and blind orders were opened. The new car is based on AEP 3.0, a new generation of pure electric exclusive platform, which is also the first model in the Hyper series to adopt the Protoss architecture. In terms of shape design, the new car adopts a four-door coupe design. It is worth mentioning that the new car also adopts a rotor door design on the front door, which is very cool visually.

In terms of appearance, Hyper GT is different from the two-door sports car design adopted by the previously released Hyper SSR, but adopts a four-door coupe design, which has improved practicality. The official design language is “wind and water”. On the front face, the front of the new car is very low, and the wheel arches on both sides are round and tall, visually very sports car charm. In addition, the new car also adopts a closed front grille design, and the new “AI Arrow” LOGO is arranged in it, which complements the sharp LED headlights on both sides. In addition, the new car also adopts a three-dimensional aerodynamic design on the front surround, and is equipped with a word-adjustable grille, which can be automatically opened and closed according to the speed of the vehicle, effectively reducing wind resistance. In terms of technological configuration, the new car is equipped with a total of 39 sensing hardware, including three second-generation smart zoom lidars, which effectively enhance the vehicle’s intelligent driving assistance capabilities.

On the side of the body, the new car adopts a frameless door design, and the front door adopts the swing door opening method, which has a very cool visual effect. Moreover, the overall outline of the new car adopts the outline design of a fastback coupe, and the roof begins to drop rapidly at the B-pillar. With the all-black paint, the new car forms a suspended roof effect, which is in sharp contrast with the body. In addition, the new car is also equipped with large-size six-spoke shape wheels, and applies a low wind resistance shape design, which further optimizes the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle.

For the body part, the rear taillights of the new car adopt a very sharp shape design and use full LED light sources. It is expected that they will have a good degree of recognition after being lit at night. In addition, the new car is equipped with a sizable rear spoiler at the end of the trunk lid, coupled with a large diffuser surrounding the lower part of the rear, making the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle even more extreme.

In terms of interior, the new car has not yet released relevant information. As for power, the new car adopts rear-drive single-motor layout, the maximum power of the motor is 250 kilowatts, the maximum torque is 430 Nm, and the acceleration time from 0-100km/h reaches 4 seconds. In addition, the new car is also equipped with a VGR variable steering system and an intelligent damping system, which greatly improves the handling level of the vehicle.

write at the end

After the Hyper SSR, Aion launched the Hyper GT. This time, it still uses sports performance as its biggest label. In addition, the new car also attracts consumers’ attention through personalized door opening methods and powerful sensory hardware. In addition, the new car also aims at its competitors Tesla Model 3 (configuration|inquiry), judging from the known news so far, Hyper GT does have the power to fight. Its strength has a deeper understanding.