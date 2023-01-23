Hedge Fund Research (HFR) data shows that the hedge fund industry will lose assets worth nearly $125 billion in 2022 due to performance losses, the latest sign that last year’s volatility has wreaked havoc on the industry.

Investors reconsidered putting money into hedge funds, leading to a net outflow of $55 billion in assets, the largest capital flight from the sector since 2016, HFR said.

That’s a huge change from 2021, when the industry saw net inflows of $15 billion.

High inflation, aggressive rate hikes by central banks and international tensions roiled global markets last year, and investors across asset classes had to contend with levels of volatility not seen in years.

Investors lost $40.4 billion from hedge funds that bought and sold stocks, which was also the worst-performing strategy at $112.5 billion.

Institutional investors pulled $15 billion from funds trading on macroeconomic indicators despite overall strong performance, the data firm said.

The only hedge fund strategy to see an increase in investor money was the $4.3 billion inflows into event-driven M&A and credit (2.24, 0.00, 0.00%) funds.

The hedge fund industry grew to $3.83 trillion in the fourth quarter, up $44 billion from the previous quarter, HFR said.

The hedge fund industry had a rough time last year amid market turmoil. Funds fell 4.2 percent, according to the HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index. It was the worst performance since 2018. Hedge funds’ returns last year, largely dragged down by equity strategies, fell 10.21 percent, but still outperformed the S&P 500 , which fell 19.4 percent, its worst year since 2008.