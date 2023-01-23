Home Business 2022: Hedge funds face biggest capital flight in six years | Investing.com
Business

2022: Hedge funds face biggest capital flight in six years | Investing.com

by admin
2022: Hedge funds face biggest capital flight in six years | Investing.com

Hedge Fund Research (HFR) data shows that the hedge fund industry will lose assets worth nearly $125 billion in 2022 due to performance losses, the latest sign that last year’s volatility has wreaked havoc on the industry.

Investors reconsidered putting money into hedge funds, leading to a net outflow of $55 billion in assets, the largest capital flight from the sector since 2016, HFR said.

That’s a huge change from 2021, when the industry saw net inflows of $15 billion.

High inflation, aggressive rate hikes by central banks and international tensions roiled global markets last year, and investors across asset classes had to contend with levels of volatility not seen in years.

Investors lost $40.4 billion from hedge funds that bought and sold stocks, which was also the worst-performing strategy at $112.5 billion.

Institutional investors pulled $15 billion from funds trading on macroeconomic indicators despite overall strong performance, the data firm said.

The only hedge fund strategy to see an increase in investor money was the $4.3 billion inflows into event-driven M&A and credit (2.24, 0.00, 0.00%) funds.

The hedge fund industry grew to $3.83 trillion in the fourth quarter, up $44 billion from the previous quarter, HFR said.

The hedge fund industry had a rough time last year amid market turmoil. Funds fell 4.2 percent, according to the HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index. It was the worst performance since 2018. Hedge funds’ returns last year, largely dragged down by equity strategies, fell 10.21 percent, but still outperformed the S&P 500 , which fell 19.4 percent, its worst year since 2008.

You may also like

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.3%, futures flat on Wall...

ECB and rates: what analysts interviewed by Reuters...

Tim successfully places 850 million euro bonds. Coupon,...

The 2023 Spring Festival Gala liquor brand “kills...

Is the Year of the A-share Rabbit going...

Is Apple laying off workers too?Google, Microsoft, Amazon…...

Investors “sell more and more”, but the central...

The Lunar Year of the Rabbit is officially...

Jiangsu Hongye Futures expects last year’s net profit...

Stock exchanges, what can happen with the quarterly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy