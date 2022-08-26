Original title: 2022 Maternal and Infant Insight Report: The post-90s generation has become the main force of fertility and sinking into the high-end consumption market

21st Century Business Herald reporter Yi Jiaying reports from Shanghai

On August 26, Babytree Group commissioned Nielsen IQ to execute the “2022 Maternal and Infant Industry Insight Report”, showing that in the first half of 2022, maternal and infant sales fell by 5% year-on-year, but the three-year compound growth rate of offline maternal and infant store channels up to 1.8%. Low-tier cities have obvious advantages in demographic dividends, and the proportion of maternal and infant consumption continues to rise, becoming the main market for offline maternal and infant channels.

On the whole, the average monthly income of mother and child families is about 22,000 yuan, a 22% increase compared to last year’s average monthly income of 18,000 yuan. Post-90s mothers (28-32 years old) account for 49% of the total maternal and infant population, and are the main force of the maternal and infant population. Mothers in high-tier cities enter the reproductive cycle later than lower-tier cities, and low-tier cities have the most three-child families.

Among the respondents, the post-90s families are more willing to have more children, mainly to get their children to grow up with each other and to have a lively family atmosphere. More than half of the mothers and fathers believe that the ideal age difference between children is 3-4 years old. The arrival of children also means changes in the family consumption structure. In the survey, 96% of mothers and infants will buy exclusive consumer goods when preparing for pregnancy, such as pregnancy nutrition supplements, mother-friendly care and cosmetics, etc. 87% of mothers will replace skin care products with safe ingredients during pregnancy; nearly 60% of families will Buy or replace a new car for the arrival of your child.

In the first quarter, the online mother and baby channel maintained a growth of 2.9%, mainly to seize the share of offline modern channels such as supermarkets. Among them, the three major categories of baby milk powder, baby skin care and breast pump have strong online growth, especially the online channel base of milk powder category is low, the growth rate is fast, and there is strong potential.

Among them, the market share of organic, A2, and anti-allergic milk powder has increased year by year, and there is a higher premium space. Online, the average price of organic milk powder rose from 306.9 yuan to 324.4 yuan, and the growth rate of organic milk powder was as high as 16.8%, much higher than the 2.5% growth rate of non-organic milk powder. In offline channels, the growth rate of organic milk powder sales reached 10.8%, while the growth rate of non-organic milk powder sales was -4%. In general, focusing on the advantages of ingredients, materials and functions is the key word for the hot sale of online mother and baby products.

It is worth noting that high-end products have grown significantly in all channels. During the period from June 2021 to June 2022, high-priced milk powder in low-tier cities will see a gratifying increase in the sales of high-end (average price 390-520 yuan/kg) and ultra-high-end milk powder (average price ≥ 520 yuan/kg) They increased by 29.4% and 24.3% respectively. The growth rate of ultra-high-end milk powder in online channels reached 73.5%; the growth rate of high-end and ultra-high-end diapers was 19.4% (average price ≥2.16 yuan/piece); the growth rate of high-end/ultra-high-end baby skin care products (average price ≥324 yuan/kg) was 29.6% %.

At the same time, under the positive influence of the two-child policy, the children’s market has entered a consumption bonus period. Among the milk powder categories, the fourth-stage milk powder has the largest growth in sales through offline channels, and the sales of first-stage to third-stage milk powder are mainly contributed by new products and high-end products. The annual growth rate of XXXL pull-up pants in the diaper category has reached 90%, which is the main source of growth.

As of June 2022, the growth rate of domestic milk powder in the mother and baby store channel in high-tier cities in the past year has reached 3.6%; domestic diapers in the mother and baby store channel in high-tier cities have increased by 3.9%. Domestic brands have not only overtaken the share of foreign brands across the board, but are also gradually occupying the minds of high-end maternal and infant consumer groups.

At the same time, with the popularity of live broadcasts, watching live broadcasts is gradually becoming an important way for mothers and fathers to learn knowledge, consume and shop. Among the mothers and infants interviewed, 88% watch live broadcasts more than twice a week; third-tier cities and high-income post-95s are the most sticky groups of live broadcasts.

In addition, the new generation of parents is generally a “learning party”, paying particular attention to the management of infant growth indicators and the acquisition of scientific parenting knowledge, and particularly relying on professional maternal and child apps such as Baby Tree to meet the needs of learning knowledge, exchanging parenting experience, tool management during pregnancy, and consumption. shopping needs.

In general, although maternal and infant consumption is affected by the slowdown in overall retail consumption this year, the large population base still guarantees room for growth in the overall market size.

