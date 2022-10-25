2022 new iPad Pro first experience: upgraded the strongest M2 chip still can not replace the computer

This is the new iPad Pro.

This may also be one of the most polarizing evaluations of Apple devices.

Some like it, some don’t.

The difference stems from expectations.

Originating from the iPad Pro, whether it can replace the expectation of a computer.

The answer is obvious, probably not.

So in our video today, we only talk about one thing.

Compared with computers, what are the exclusive advantages of iPad Pro? (Video: click here)

In addition to changing the chip from M1 to M2, the new iPad Pro does not have any changes in appearance, and even the weight of the body is exactly the same as the previous generation.

Compared with the M1 chip, the M2 chip has a 15% increase in CPU, a 35% increase in GPU, a 40% increase in machine learning capabilities, and a 50% increase in memory bandwidth.

It also means that what you did on the iPad Pro before, can now be done faster and better.

Compared with the MacBook Air, which also uses the M2 chip, the iPad Pro has three exclusive advantages.

The first is better screen quality. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a miniLED Liquid Retina XDR screen, which can achieve a full-screen brightness of 1000 nits, a peak brightness of 1600 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1 million to 1.

This is one of the miniLED screens with the best display quality and the most cost-effective you can buy at the moment.Even if you only watch dramas with the iPad Pro, with the built-in four speakers, you can get a top-level drama watching experience. The bright parts of the screen are brighter, and the dark places are darker, and the viewing experience is excellent.

For professional users, the iPad Pro can become a photographer, a top portable retouching tool, an HDR screen monitor for video editing, and even if the project is particularly urgent, you can edit and color grade directly on the iPad Pro.

The second exclusive advantage is the ProMotion high refresh rate touch screen and the pen experience of Apple Pencil, because this is a large touch screen with excellent display quality and variable refresh rate, all operations that require touch screen, experience More direct and smoother than Mac, especially when reading literature.

And Apple Pencil, student party and people who can draw, use it all, you can find various Apple Pencil usage tutorials on the Internet, from 0 to 1 advanced to become an academic note-taking expert and iPad drawing master.

As for the new iPad Pro this time, the function of pen stroke preview has been added. When your Apple Pencil is close to the screen within 12 mm, a small dot will appear on the screen of the iPad Pro, telling you the position of the pen and the effect of the stroke.

Many people will use the Procreate app to draw on the iPad, but on the new iPad Pro, with the preview of the strokes hovering over the Apple Pencil, users can directly zoom to adjust the size of the strokes, reducing the repeated clicks for selecting strokes, and drawing efficiency. Can improve a lot.

Compared with the Mac, the third exclusive advantage of the iPad Pro is the flexible form under the strong performance of the same M2 chip.The Magic Keyboard is a bit pricey and heavy, but it works really well.

No special connections are required, the keyboard feels great, and the touchpad is very responsive and precise. Turn on the front desk scheduling and connect the iPad Pro to a screen. The iPad Pro experience is very, very close to that of a computer. Writing documents, making keynotes, and replying to emails can almost meet most of the lightweight office needs.

And whenever you need to show a colleague or friend something, just grab the iPad Pro and show it to them.

Of course, these things can be done with an 11-inch iPad Pro, or even an iPad Air, but the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen and an M2 chip is indeed the best iPad, and arguably the best tablet.

In fact, when the iPad Pro was first released, I posted a video. It’s not that the iPad Pro is not good enough, it’s that I’m not good enough for the iPad Pro.

So I found a real professional user who can rely on the iPad Pro to eat.

You see, let alone the iPad Pro, even if Apple releases the iPad Pro Plus Max Ultra one day, I still can’t draw this picture. The key is always not the hardware, but the people.

This is why I have to emphasize one thing to you at the beginning of the video. If you are wondering whether the iPad Pro can replace the computer, you will regret it after buying it. Most professional users know before buying that the iPad Pro can replace the computer. What to bring to yourself, how to use it yourself. Once you start to struggle yourself, you are essentially giving yourself an excuse to place an impulse order.

Of course, don’t feel ashamed to make excuses. If you have a lot of budget, and you like this big screen with high performance, you can buy it, and don’t think it’s unnecessary.

After all, some people use Pro Max iPhones for photography, some people just scan codes, some people use Pro Macbooks to cut movies, and some people just code words. , just like those who pursue better, they are all positive desires, to satisfy their own needs, and to be happy.