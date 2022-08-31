2022year8moon30day, China,Shenzhen —— The 2022 OPPO Developer Conference (ODC22) officially opened. With the theme of “Abundant Minds and One Road”, the conference focused on open ecology and smart life, and released the new Color OS, smart cross-end system Pantanal, OPPO Carlink car-machine integration solution, and “computer-intelligent brain integrating device and cloud”. “Andeverse and OPPO Sense® sports health algorithm and other new products.

At the conference, Liu Zuohu, senior vice president and chief product officer of OPPO, pointed out, “In the future, we will live in a world where smart devices are everywhere. Smart devices should not be simply connected, but integrated with each other to serve users together. In the process of transforming into an ecological technology company, OPPO will join hands with global developers and ecological partners to build an open, symbiotic and prosperous ecosystem.

Liu Zuohu, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of OPPO

Released ColorOS 13 system, bringing four new upgrade experiences

OPPO first released a new generation of ColorOS 13 operating system and the first self-developed smart cross-end system Pantanal, which aims to connect different devices, systems and services, improve the seamless connection capability of devices, and build people-centered ubiquitous services. . The brand-new ColorOS 13, with the theme of “all things aquatic”, injects the tension of life into the system, and brings four major upgrades in design, smoothness, smart experience and security and privacy.

aquatic design Awaken vitality

ColorOS 13 comprehensively upgrades the visual language of the system. Through factors such as vibrant colors, smart and light aquatic effects, and diverse and inclusive page illustrations, the mobile phone is full of vitality and vitality.

ColorOS 13 takes the 24-hour color change of sea level from sunrise to sunset as the keynote, builds a new color system with “sunrise blue” and “sunset orange” as the origin, and applies it to system controls, icons and other aspects. Comfortable and vibrant colors allow users to feel nature on their mobile phones every moment. In addition, the system default icon of ColorOS 13 has also been updated, with higher saturation and contrast, in addition to the overall more in line with the aquatic design concept, it is also easier to distinguish visually, and it is more friendly to people with color weakness.

ColorOS 13 has also carried out more creative upgrades to Omoji, adding a large number of images related to social identity and hobbies, such as the “big white” image representing medical staff, popular Hanfu, ski suits, and richer facial features and face shapes , accessories, etc. In addition, Omoji has added more rich scenes. Users can directly call the camera to shoot a 30-second Omoji image short film, and apply their own Omoji personality image in three-party applications such as video chat, short video, and live broadcast.

Comprehensive and smooth Safe and reliable

ColorOS 13 improves system fluency from the three major sections of performance, interaction and communication. As OPPO’s self-developed system-level computing center, the ColorOS supercomputing platform uses the computing power model to precisely schedule hardware computing resources. The best balance between high performance and low power consumption. At the same time, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 optimizes 61 motion effects to achieve smooth interaction that conforms to user intuition. The new LinkBoost 4.0, through “AI network prediction”, predicts in advance that it will enter the weak signal subway section, and reduces the playback delay of short video applications by 38.2% by preloading.

At the same time, adhering to the security concept of “knowable, controllable and preventable”, ColorOS 13 continues to increase privacy security protection. A number of innovative and practical functions, such as one-click coding of social screenshots, and full-life-cycle control of third-party applications, protect the security and privacy of users from the inside out.

Smart experience Active perception

In terms of smart experience, based on the aquatic concept, ColorOS 13 focuses on scenarios such as office, travel and health, actively senses user needs, and brings users a more intimate one-stop smart experience. Users can turn on the scene-based information function of the smart screen. In the three scenarios of takeaway, car-hailing, and listening to songs, the smart screen will actively perceive the application status and display it in real time. Users do not need to repeatedly turn on the screen to view.

The intelligent conference assistant includes functions such as “intelligent reminder one-click participation”, “minutes one-click generation”, “minutes automatic filing schedule” and other functions, which can improve meeting efficiency in all scenarios before, during and after the meeting. In addition, with a number of upgrades such as OPPO Carlink, digital car keys, and off-board housekeeper, as well as the coverage of more car companies and models, ColorOS 13 will bring users a smart experience of seamless travel across the entire link.

In addition to the four major upgrades, ColorOS 13 has also become the largest upgrade in ColorOS history, covering more than 100 models of OPPO and OnePlus at home and abroad, covering a total of 170 million users.

Launch a human-centered smart cross-end system to build an ecosystem for the integration of all things that everyone can participate in

OPPOLi Jie, Vice President of Software Engineering Division, released Pantanal

In order to break through the limitations of heterogeneous devices and provide one-stop services for users, OPPO has launched Pantanal, the first self-developed intelligent cross-end system oriented towards the integration of all things and people-centered, which expands the intelligent cross-end system of ColorOS as an operating system. The terminal capability is the software base for OPPO to realize the integration of all things.

Through the two core capabilities of integrated computing and ubiquitous services through end-cloud collaboration, the Pantanal system breaks the restrictions between devices and systems and truly connects different devices. At the same time, relying on powerful multi-device fusion perception computing, it can more accurately judge and understand people’s needs, so that services can reach users in a natural way through suitable devices at the right time and place, and realize unbounded devices and direct services. A whole new experience.

As a smart cross-end system, Pantanal connects multiple systems with one system, realizes minimal development and multi-end deployment for developers, and effectively reduces development thresholds and costs. At the same time, Pantanal can further help ecological partners improve their service experience and competitiveness, reach users more accurately, and effectively improve user service efficiency.

In-depth layout of the car-machine field, and a more inclusive OPPO Carlink car-machine integration solution is proposed

Facing the new trend of deep integration of the two industries of mobile phones and automobiles, OPPO proposed a system solution for the integration of cars and machines – OPPO Carlink, and joined hands with SAIC Group, the largest domestic vehicle company, to create the industry standard “Ecological Domain” in the field of car-machine integration. “. OPPO Carlink is also the core application and exploration of the Pantanal system in the field of automobiles.

Different from other car-machine solutions, OPPO Carlink has the advantages of being more “open and inclusive, natural circulation, trustworthy and safe”, creating a new model of cooperation between mobile phone manufacturers and car companies. In the OPPO Carlink solution, car companies can still control the car-machine system independently, and they can obtain mobile phone capabilities and a rich application ecosystem without changing the car-machine system. The mobile phone can realize service push through components, cards and other forms. The two super terminals of mobile phone and car are deeply integrated to create a smart car space for users.

SAIC Vice President and Chief Engineer Zu Sijie

Previously, OPPO announced that it has reached a strategic partnership with SAIC Group to jointly create an industry standard “ecological domain” in the field of car-machine integration and jointly build a joint laboratory. Before users get on the bus, while driving, and after getting off the bus, we strive to provide a caring, natural and coherent experience to make up for the regret of the scarcity of Internet service resources in the current smart cockpit ecosystem.

persist inIoTDevelopment and innovation, together with industry partners to create more seamless smart experiences

In terms of IoT, Internet services, and smart health, OPPO is accelerating its ecological layout and is committed to creating a better and smarter life for users. While the mobile phone business is developing steadily, the OPPO IoT business has also entered a period of rapid growth. After three years of development, OPPO IoT products have covered more than 50 countries and regions, and each category has achieved an unexpected growth of more than 120%. Focusing on the four smart scenarios of smart entertainment, smart production, smart learning, and smart health, OPPO takes self-developed smart terminals such as watches, headphones, tablets, and TVs as the core, and conducts in-depth cooperation with leading brands such as Hisense and Midea to expand more Hardware ecological products to create a better and smarter life.

OPPO Li Kaixin, President of IoT Business Group

Fully open its own capabilities, and build an open, symbiotic, and prosperous ecosystem with developers and creators

At present, the number of OPPO developers has exceeded 300,000 and the number of creators has exceeded 700,000, and a distribution matrix of 100 million-level full-scene for users has been formed to help developers and creators reach users efficiently and conveniently.

In order to help developers seize new opportunities, OPPO continues the domestic mature model and continuously improves localization capabilities, and creates a complete set of solutions in the field of “full scene, localization, and multi-resources” in the overseas field, escorting developers’ overseas journey. In the new service ecology field, OPPO provides developers with a one-stop service access solution through the service platform, and establishes full-scene service distribution and contract performance capabilities to help developers provide services to reach users more effectively.

Zhao Liang, President of OPPO Internet Business Unit

Committed to providing developers and creators with capabilities and services that are easier to use and cover the entire life cycle of products, the OPPO open platform has been upgraded again. The current platform open capabilities have covered application services, graphics processing, interconnection and other fields. Incentive policy – The Gravity Plan will provide resources with a total value of 2 billion in 2023 to continue to help partners in the ecological co-construction.

Liu Haifeng, President of OPPO Digital Intelligence Engineering Division

In terms of digital intelligence technology, OPPO is also constantly exploring and making breakthroughs, bringing Andeverse, the “integrated digital intelligence brain of the device and cloud”, and using this as the driving force to promote OPPO’s open ecological construction and user growth. Andeverse’s scenario-based solution AIoT platform integrates digital intelligence technology to create a one-stop intelligent IoT solution covering device connection, device management, application development, vision and voice, data management, and virtual-real symbiosis, providing developers with Wider range of cutting-edge technical support.

Continue to explore preventive medicine to bring about a smarter and healthier lifestyle

Adhering to the concept of “healthy lifestyle”, OPPO insists on being driven by sensors, algorithms and data to help users develop a healthy lifestyle. At this OPPO Developers Conference, OPPO Health Lab released the self-developed OPPO Sense® sports health algorithm for the first time, and achieved core technological breakthroughs in the three key areas of cardiovascular, exercise and sleep.

Head of OPPO Health LabZeng Zijing

In the field of cardiovascular health, in late August, the ECG analysis prompt software equipped with the self-developed ECG algorithm of OPPO Health Laboratory obtained the registration certificate of Class II medical device of the State Drug Administration (registration certificate number: Guangdong Machinery Note 20222211225), This is also one of the new breakthroughs made by OPPO Health.

In terms of ecological cooperation, OPPO has launched a strategic cooperation with Omron, the world‘s leading provider of home health equipment, and will jointly bring new health management services to users. Based on this, OPPO will further strengthen a series of cooperation in software, hardware, and services such as direct connection of IoT devices and health data management, and explore new ideas for chronic disease prevention and management with ecological partners. It is worth mentioning that after OPPO’s negative screen launched the smart health section, Omron also entered the negative screen as the first medical and health ecological partner to bring users smarter and more convenient health services.

After OPPO and Fuwai Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences jointly launched a research project on hypertension lifestyle management in December last year, this year, through the OPPO health research platform, Peking University Medical-OPPO Smart Health Collaborative Innovation Laboratory launched vascular health research, using OPPO wearables. The device, relying on the OPPO Sense® Cardio algorithm, realizes the measurement of pulse wave velocity (PWV) at the wrist. This is the first time that OPPO has opened health research to all users. Users can join the “Vascular Health Research” project in the OPPO Health Research APP to learn about their own vascular health anytime and anywhere, and achieve home vascular health management. This is also the underlying framework of the OPPO Health Research Kit. Libraries continue to build and enrich the core meaning.

The fertile ecological soil requires continuous planting and irrigation. OPPO insists on the greatest openness and friendliness, and joins hands with more developers and partners to create a prosperous and prosperous open ecology that everyone can participate in, and jointly create beautiful wisdom for users. Life.

Editor in charge: Luffy