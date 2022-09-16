In Europe, in France in particular, “There is a lot of tension for the upcoming political elections on September 25th. The end of the Draghi government it was a great defeat not only for Italy, but for all of Europe. And in itself the real dark evil is not Giorgia Meloni, but the whole set of slogans, announcements with great fanfare, unrealizable promises, which come from a certain politics now impregnated with populism ”. Like this Edoardo Secchi, founding president of Italy-France Group, entrepreneur, investor, economic advisor, interviewed by FOL.

Secchi talks about “Restlessness” that in these days, waiting for the tenth day of Italy, therefore of the vote, is pervading all of Europe, among other things, struggling with one of the worst crises in its history.

The message is clear:

“By sending Draghi home, Italy has made gigantic steps backwards, just shortly after being finally promoted by the world of institutions, by markets that, like it or not, exist, and which by their nature are destined to skid every time there is an element of uncertainty, difficult to fit into a very specific predictive category. And if Draghi’s Italy rhymed with diligence, respect for the rules, capacity for initiative, vision, this Italy that is about to go to vote is a disheartened, flaky Italy, at the mercy of the populists and therefore of financial speculators “.

READ ALSO

Elections: Meloni rekindles fear of Euroscepticism and aversion to the EU. The outlook on the deficit with the center-right government

Carlo Cottarelli lies Giorgia Meloni on PNRR and loan rate: ‘no more hoaxes’

Goldman Sachs & Co warn Meloni: for the good of Italy and the BTPs, respect the Draghi agenda

‘Sovereignists play the game of speculators’

Does sovereign politics play the game of speculation?

“Right – points out Secchi – it is precisely the populists à la Meloni, Salvini, and M5S who, in conquering power, end up playing the proper game of the financial sharks against which they say they want to fight. To govern means to foresee. And these people are unable to predict future scenarios and threats. They have no experience and are totally incompetent in economics. None of the three leading populist parties has a significant path, neither professionally nor governmental. All this undermines the credibility of the nation and offers a great opportunity to speculators. “.

“Su Giorgia Meloniwhich promises ‘We will not be a French colony’, who speaks as if the French had bought Italy, I would like to make a clarification. In the meantime, why don’t you tell the United States or Germany that they have bought numerous businesses in Italy? Why then does he not take it out on the Italian entrepreneurs who have sold their companies? All this hatred of the French is pathological, it finds no support in any kind of reasonable argument. What does Giorgia Meloni want to do, nationalize everything in Italy (are the statements on Mps emblematic?) “.

Edoardo Secchi continues:

“Giorgia Meloni herself knows very well that this is pure demagogy. We are not in North Korea, nor in China: it is the Italians first of all who decide to ‘sell’ their businesses, and depending on the sector there are groups that are more strategic than others. Meloni’s fury against France is unjustified. If you think you are a sovereign, remember that, of the three most important economies in Europe, Italy is the weakest: it has one of the lowest growth in Europe, the level of wages is among the lowest, it has a high public debt, a level of bureaucracy to discourage any entrepreneurial initiative and finally one of the lowest levels of innovation in Europe . In short: a possible Italy of Meloni that did not change its attitude would find itself in a very difficult position, as it would risk being left alone, without allies in Europe: in short, completely doomed ”.

“Europe therefore looks with undisguised fear at political elections of 2022. The biggest fear is that Italy will fall back into a devastating mix of populism and debt. Those announcements that hope, as in the case of the leader of the League, the budget gap or that (re) see Italy ready to sharpen its weapons against the European Union are certainly not signs of stability, such as’ it’s over in the EU la pacchia ‘: threat announced just a few days ago by Giorgia Meloni ”.

E “when you are up to your neck in debt, you are the first country for tax evasion and you cannot carry out any fundamental reforms to growth, you have little to raise the crest“, continues Secchi, who explains how, in essence, the brazenness of certain parties obviously frightens everyone: those who share the EU house with Italy, like Macron’s France; and to the markets, which they had found in Draghi a valid champion of Italian assets.

Italy: in the end fear of default always returns

Basically, Italy seems destined to follow the same pattern.

“European mainstream opinion knows that, after the usual scenes of the politician on duty, Italy in the end is always put back in line, because then in the end the fear of default always reigns supreme (it should be said), and here the country is the police station, the technical government arrives “.

E “This is certainly not good either, because Italy punctually ends up appearing to be the same as a country marked by a democratic anomaly, and this is because, on the one hand, politics never manages to create a great ruling class at the level of the country; on the other, Italian citizens are punctually put in check by the media, they know little or nothing about what really happens, and are easily manipulated ”.

The ending is always the same:

“Italy returns in the usual guise of a country where inability and incompetence abound, a flaky country that has no vision, that is unable to do something well done, always the victim of internal fratricidal wars between parties, which ends up to agree with the cliché of an unreliable country. About that, when Letta says that if the right wins we will become a second-class country, perhaps it is appropriate to make a clarification: the truth is that Italy has always been treated as a second-tier country in the last thirty years because there have been no great figures, and the PD itself is not capable of presenting any kind of political offer, especially responding to the needs of the country, given that he was first mugged by the 5 Stars, then by the League, then by his own electorate ”.

“In this bleak picture – concludes Edoardo Secchi – an almost surprising feature of Italy emerges: the fact that the Italian economic and cultural elite fails to find any representation in the current political offer. In France, the question is: but the Italian, economic and cultural elite who votes? Which party is really capable of representing you in Parliament? Exists? The impression is that Italy is a sad inverted pyramidgoverned by a vulgar populism, orphan of any solid basis, and precisely because of the absence of a real party capable of expressing the real interests of the country ”.