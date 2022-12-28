Source: Securities Daily

Since the beginning of this year, the market has experienced several rounds of large shocks and fluctuations.Fund NAVHas suffered a setback, public offeringFund issuanceThe market then ushered in a huge test.In front of the “big test”, the public offeringfundThe industry has faced difficulties, and the total asset management scale has reached a new level of 26 trillion yuan.

according to”securitiesA reporter from the Daily found that in 2022, 1,520 new fund products will be established in the public offering fund market (statistics as of December 28, the same below), a decrease of 493 compared with last year; The scale difference is 1.49 trillion yuan.

10-billion-level fund

Issuance numbers are at a trough

Since the beginning of this year, although investors’ enthusiasm for subscribing for new funds has fluctuated, overall, there are still some types of fund products that continue to be popular.

During the year, there were as many as 188 new fund products with an issuance scale of more than 1 billion yuan, which ended the fundraising early and started proportional allotment.Most of these explosive products are made by the headfund companyFeaturedbond fund, has both channel and word-of-mouth advantages, and is also favored by this year’s funds. In addition, the initial fundraising scale of such products is also relatively large. These include China Merchants Tian’an 1-year fixed-term bond, GF China Securities Interbank Certificate of Deposit Index 7-day holding period interbank certificate of deposit fund, Quanguo Xuyuan three-year holding period hybrid and other new funds.

Last year, many leading fund companies appeared tens of billions of hot new funds, but this year is different. Affected by the lack of enthusiasm for market capital subscriptions, only 8 new funds of tens of billions of dollars appeared this year, of which 7 The new fund is an interbank certificate of deposit index fund. Due to its own product advantages of relatively high returns, low volatility and good liquidity, this type of innovative product has quickly become “popular” in the low-risk capital demand this year. Another medium- and long-term pure The initial offering of bond funds also exceeded 10 billion yuan.

Looking back on the tens of billions in the public offering market in the past ten yearsXinfa FundQuantity: 22 in 2021, 40 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 14 in 2018, 8 in 2017, 12 in 2016, 20 in 2015, 5 in 2014, In 2013 it was 3. It can be seen that 2022 can be regarded as the “low year” for the issuance of tens of billions of new funds.

CITIC Construction InvestmentFund is accepting “securitiesDuring an interview, a reporter from the Daily said that at this stage, domestic public offering funds are homogeneous in both product types and operations. Products that pursue hot sectors and industries in the short term are continuously issued, and long-term stable value-based income products are relatively lacking.

1,520 new funds were established this year

The scale of raising reached 1.48 trillion yuan

It is not comprehensive enough to evaluate the issuance situation of public offering funds this year only from the early completion of fundraising and the start of proportional allotment. The establishment scale of new funds is also one of the important reference standards.

Since the beginning of this year, the layout of the public offering market has become more difficult. Against the background of several major market fluctuations, the issuance of new funds has continued to suffer.according toOriental wealthChoice dataIt shows that a total of 1,520 fund products were established in the public offering fund market during the year, a decrease of 493 from last year; the total fundraising scale was 1.48 trillion yuan, a difference of 1.49 trillion yuan from last year’s full-year fundraising scale. The initial offering of a single new fund has dropped significantly compared to last year. “securitiesA reporter from the Daily found out that the average fundraising scale of a single newly established fund this year is about 1.037 billion yuan, which is a significant decline from the 1.564 billion yuan for the whole year of 2021, which is the lowest level in the past five years.

Looking back at the history of fund issuance, we can find that 2020 is an important year for the rapid growth of fund issuance scale, with the annual fundraising scale reaching 3.16 trillion yuan. Before that, the average annual fundraising scale was maintained at the range of 1 trillion to 2 trillion yuan.

Founder Fubon FundIn an interview with a reporter from “Securities Daily”, he said: “The main reason for the surge in the number of fund issuance is that the overall fund issuance in recent yearsachievementIt is relatively excellent and has been recognized by most investors, and more funds have poured into the market; second, the allocation needs of ordinary residents have shifted to the equity fund market, which has also pushed up the surge in the number of fund products; third, in the past two years, the Internet The accelerated rise of sales platforms has expanded the publicity of fund products and made it easier for ordinary investors to purchase funds. “

“main forceArmy” by the equity fund

Convert to a bond fund

Unlike last year, the scale of equity fund raising provoked the mainstay of the new fund issuance market, according toOriental wealthChoiceThe data shows that a total of 508 bond funds will be established in 2022, accounting for 33.42% of the total number of newly established funds; the fundraising scale will reach 989.8 billion yuan, accounting for 66.68% of the total scale of new fundraising.

A public offering fund manager in Beijing said in an interview with a reporter from Securities Daily: “Bonds, as a low-volatility asset, can play the role of a stabilizer in asset allocation. When there is a risk of volatility in the equity market, investors should allocate Bond investment-based fixed-income products can smooth account fluctuations, which is the main reason why bond funds are more popular with market funds this year.”

It is worth noting that this year, public funds have continued to maintain integrity and innovate in new fund products, which has greatly helped the new fund issuance market. First of all, for the interbank certificate of deposit index funds mentioned above, a total of 40 interbank certificate of deposit index fund products have been launched intensively in the market this year, and the products have ushered in rapid expansion. On December 28, there were a total of 46 interbank certificate of deposit index funds in the market, and the latest management scale totaled 236.359 billion yuan.

More wide bases anddebt baseInnovative index funds launched.For example, a domestic heavyweight broad-based index that provides investors with opportunities to participate in the investment of small and medium-sized enterprisesETFproductCSI 1000 IndexETF, the North Securities 50ETF that provides investors with options to share the dividends of innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, and guides the marketCash flowNew fund products such as the carbon-neutral ETF of the China Securities Environmental Exchange in the field of low-carbon and sustainable development, various industry-themed ETFs with the theme of “hard technology“, and the first cross-border ETF that can directly invest in the Korean market.

The curtain will open in 2023, and the public offering fund industry will enter a period of high-quality development. Some voices in the industry believe that under the rapid development of the new fund issuance market in recent years, the next step should be to focus on the main business of investment and continue to improve investment management capabilities. However, how to truly achieve integrity and innovation of new products, abandon pseudo-innovation, and face up to the plight of homogeneous development is an important issue that needs to be solved urgently by the public offering fund industry.

