2022 Service Trade Fair: 31 Beijing Cultural Integration Development Projects Signed
2022-09-04 16:31
Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on September 4, at the Beijing Cultural Integration Development Project Cooperation Promotion Conference of this Service Trade Fair, 31 projects were signed, with a total amount of 7.105 billion yuan. At the promotion meeting, the “Beijing Culture and Technology Integration Development Report (2021-2022)” and “Report on the “Revitalization” Index of Cultural Heritage” were released one after another. In addition, the permanent venue project of Beijing International Design Week and the development project of Taihu Performing Arts Workshop were also promoted and displayed on the spot.
