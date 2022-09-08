On September 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the “Services Fair”) with the theme of “Service Cooperation to Promote Development, Green Innovation and Welcome the Future” came to a successful conclusion. As the world‘s only national-level, international and comprehensive service trade platform, the Service Trade Fair has the same influence as the World Expo and the Canton Fair. This year’s service trade fair is unprecedented in scale and has many bright spots. In more than 5 days, it attracted tens of thousands of enterprises to participate in the exhibition, held 128 special forums, 65 promotion and negotiation sessions, and achieved more than 1,000 results of various types, serving the world. Trade has resumed development and injected new vitality.





“Green” is not exhausted to represent the industry at the Forum of the Service Trade Fair

Double carbon empowerment, green innovation future. In the 2022 CIFTIS, “green and low carbon” will be frequently mentioned, especially in the first new environmental service special exhibition of this CIFTIS, which represents new products, new technologies and new application scenarios of ecological environmental protection and green energy saving. All the appearances not only made the participants “green”, but also brought a strong impetus for China to implement the dual carbon goal. As a representative of the lubricant industry, Unipec CEO Li Jia attended the Service Trade Fair and delivered a speech. He said that the Service Trade Fair, as a national exhibition platform, plays an active role in promoting the green transformation process, and as an enterprise, it should also take responsibility. Go low-carb to the end. “We hope to do business innovation of ‘cooling the earth’ and contribute to the dual-carbon goal by implementing a low-carbon strategy.”





In terms of unity, the reason why I can be invited to participate in the CIFTIS as an industry representative is precisely because of the low-carbon concept that has been practiced over the years and the benchmarking role played in the industry. The theme of “Innovation to Meet the Future” is in line with each other; at the same time, the new products, new technologies and new concepts laid out by the unified low-carbon strategic development are also in line with the new products, new technologies, New application scenarios complement each other.

As we all know, industries related to petrochemicals and lubricants have always been considered to be major contributors to carbon emissions. According to the latest data, 89% of global carbon emissions come from mechanical operation and exhaust emissions from industry, power generation, heating and transportation industries, and the task of carbon reduction is imminent. As a low-carbon lubrication solution provider in China‘s industrial and transportation fields, Uni-President Lubricants has taken the lead in the industry to carry out low-carbon technology innovation, released a low-carbon brand strategy, and embarked on a low-carbon road.

Low-carbon green unified plan “cooling the planet”

At the Service Trade Fair, Li Jia presented a unified low-carbon action plan from multiple dimensions to government leaders and experts from low-carbon strategies, low-carbon concepts, technologies and products, reflecting the firmness of the unified promotion of green development.





In June this year, Uniform officially released its low-carbon brand strategy. The new strategic core focuses on the word “low carbon”. On the one hand, the brand has been comprehensively upgraded, and on the other hand, it has systematically deployed low-carbon technology research and development and green factory construction. and low carbon product solutions.

“To implement the low-carbon brand strategy, the key is to come up with a real low-carbon solution to help everyone achieve no-burden carbon reduction.” Li Jia said that, unlike ordinary lubricants, unified lubricants can not only reduce carbon, but also reduce carbon emissions. We have also achieved carbon reduction at no additional cost. Under the premise of ensuring the same quality and low-carbon upgrades, we will not increase any additional costs for dealers and users. According to reports, the current unified low-carbon products have fully covered 8 major industries including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, new energy, industrial and construction machinery, and have passed the carbon footprint certification of the international authoritative certification bodies bsi and SGS, and the carbon reduction level is far higher than the industry average.

Technology promotes the upgrade of low-carbon products, and also strengthens the technical base for “green” development. The reason why Uni-President can come up with the leading low-carbon series products in the industry is not unrelated to the Uni-President T-lab Low-Carbon Lubrication Research Institute, which is built together. According to reports, the institute has 300 sets of international leading equipment and 20 sets of top international equipment, integrates world-class cutting-edge scientific research forces, and has been mutually recognized by 56 laboratory accreditation bodies in 46 economies in the world, becoming a unified lubricant based on The solid technical backing of the industry.





“The dual carbon goal is a systematic project. We hope that every enterprise and everyone can participate in this social change.” Li Jia said. In order to encourage more people to participate in the low-carbon cause, Uni-President Lubricants, on the one hand, through the establishment of the “Low-Carbon Supply Chain Alliance”, calls on upstream and downstream enterprises from all walks of life in the petrochemical industry to participate in the construction of a low-carbon supply chain, and promote the development and development of low-carbon products. On the other hand, it also created “Low-Carbon Lubrication Day”, “Unified Low-Carbon Points”, etc., and advocated its employees, dealers and customers to participate in low-carbon public welfare activities.

Many industry insiders believe that now, the Service Trade Fair has ended, but the various achievements it has achieved will take root and benefit the world. As a representative of the lubricating oil industry, the low-carbon business innovation of “cooling the earth” brought by Uniform in this service trade fair will also play a positive role in the low-carbon development of the industry. It is foreseeable that the double carbon goal will continue to be implemented and promoted. Under the opportunity of China, under the background that Chinese enterprises continue to improve the level of core technology and lead low-carbon development, a green China and an open China can be expected in the future!



