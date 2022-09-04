2022 Service Trade Fair | Technological innovation accelerates “double carbon”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-05 00:35

CCTV News: In the past few days, I believe that you have learned a lot of “green” at the service trade fair with our cameras. In fact, behind these “green” is the result of continuous innovation by exhibitors. How does technological innovation accelerate the green and low-carbon transition, and how will it affect our future life? At the service trade fair, exhibitors gave answers.

Walking into the exhibition hall of the CIFTIS, green and low-carbon slogans can be seen everywhere. The reporter noticed that the concept of low-carbon and environmental protection is also promoting in-depth innovation in the energy industry.

The technical core of this heat storage system is the newly developed ultra-high temperature heat storage material. This carbon material made from coal not only has high heat storage density, but also makes heat storage and heat release very fast. A new solution has been added to the energy storage systems that are now being developed everywhere.

Innovation doesn’t just allow for cleaner and more efficient use of energy. Reporters at this booth saw that this thermal insulation board using the newly developed silicon ink material has a stronger thermal insulation effect than traditional thermal insulation materials, which can make the building truly achieve the effect of being warm in winter and cool in summer.

Plastics that can be completely degraded in the second half of the year under normal temperature composting; solar powered vehicles that can run 1,000 kilometers on a single charge; bamboo-wound composite pipes that can be used as pipes in irrigation, municipal and other fields. At the service trade fair, many innovative products and technologies that reflect the concept of green and low carbon were displayed, and at the same time, they also attracted the attention of many audiences.