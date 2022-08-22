Original title: 2022 Smart Expo │ “Volunteer Blue” in action to crack the “old and difficult” of the digital society

CNR Chongqing, August 22 (Reporter Liu Chun) On August 22, the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo opened in Chongqing. At the Ant Group booth, experiencers can immerse themselves in learning about smartphone usage and anti-fraud knowledge through VR wearable devices.

In recent years, with the help of smart technology, cities have become smarter and life has become more colorful. However, from not showing the “health code” to being repeatedly scammed by telecommunications, the digital society has caused many embarrassments and problems for the elderly.

At the beginning of 2021, Alipay initiated and invited all sectors of society to participate in the “Blue Vest” public welfare volunteer action, and carried out activities such as digital teaching for the elderly. Since its launch in March 2021, it has entered 4,100 communities in 70 cities across the country, and 24,000 elderly volunteers have carried out nearly 21,000 on-site activities, serving more than 350,000 people.

Under the guidance of the Political and Legal Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee and the Municipal Civilization Office, since September 2021, Blue Vest has held public lectures in the form of entering the community. In less than a year, it has held 100 lectures, covering Dadukou and Yuzhong. District, Banan District, Liangjiang New District, Nan’an District and other districts and counties, directly covering nearly 10,000 people and indirectly affecting millions of elderly people.

In order to allow more elderly people to “touch the Internet” safely, Chongqing’s first immersive anti-fraud exhibition will be unveiled in Yubei District in 2021. In 2022, the country’s first anti-fraud flower exhibition will directly land in Chongqing, with more than 20,000 visitors.

In 2022, Blue Vest will continue to explore more forms of anti-fraud center innovative exhibitions, community classes, and publicity activities in Chongqing to help the elderly cross the "digital divide" , Overcome the "digital trap", better keep up with the times and enjoy digital life.

