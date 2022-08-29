August 24, 2022The 8th Tmall Golden Makeup Awards SummitHeld in Shanghai, the Tmall Golden Makeup Awards, the “Oscars of the Beauty Industry”, which have attracted much attention from the industry, were announced at the event. The national trend pioneer brand colorkey (hereinafter referred to as “Colaqi”), with its excellent product strength and excellent market performance, its air lip glaze series single product also won the “2022 Lip Makeup Award” and “2022 Student Party Closure”. Eyes into a single product” two honors. On the day of the summit, Kelaki and 8 other top makeup brands released makeup autumn and winter trend makeup at the event site, jointly leading the 2022 autumn and winter trendy makeup style.





Focus on innovative and popular products, and won the “Oscar in the beauty industry” recognition

In this year’s Golden Makeup Award, the single product of the Kolaqi air lip glaze series won the “2022 Lip Makeup Award” and “2022 Student Party Closes Eyes into the Single Product”, and the lip makeup products have been strongly recognized again. The Tmall Golden Makeup Award is based on the big data of the Tmall platform, and the list is generated by synthesizing the search index, purchase volume, favorable rate, trial report, service standard and other real transactions of hundreds of millions of consumers. The selection criteria for this award are strict, and it is known as the “Oscars in the beauty industry”.

Kolaqi velvet air lip glaze adopts “Soft-Touch technology“, which melts when you touch the lips and forms a film with one stroke, presenting a velvety matte high-quality texture. According to Tmall data, Kolaqi air lip glaze has steadily ranked in the Tmall lip glaze category sales, matte matte hot-selling list, and matte matte praise list TOP1 from March 2020 to May 2022. At the same time, Air Lip Glaze continues to refresh its own sales records. As of July 2022, one piece is sold every 0.7 seconds on average, which is deeply loved and sought after by young consumers.

In recent years, there has been no shortage of popular products in the domestic beauty market, but in the crowded track, the life cycle of popular products faces multiple challenges such as changes in the market environment and iteration of consumer demand. For beauty brands, what is scarce is the ability to continue to create hits. Behind this is a long-term value. Kolaqi is well aware of the importance of product development and R&D for brand development. As an expert in lip color, Kolaqi continues to cultivate its own advantages, and focuses on the improvement of product strength with innovative colors and product quality as the first priority. At the same time, Kolaqi pays attention to market feedback, follows up consumer needs in a timely manner, dynamically iterates and updates products, and strives to deliver products with solid product strength and differentiated innovation in the market.

Aesthetic Insight Zhuo Qun Leads Autumn and Winter Makeup Trends

At this year’s Tmall Golden Makeup Awards Summit, Ke Laqi and 8 other top makeup brands released makeup autumn and winter trend makeup at the event site. Kolaqi draws color inspiration from the twilight at sunset to create a tea-apricot, red-brown tone makeup for autumn and winter 2022. The first trend makeup with tea and apricot tone, the overall makeup is mainly based on tea apricot color, tea apricot eye makeup and lip makeup with sunset blush, showing a warm atmosphere infiltrated in the orange sunset. The second red-brown tone trend makeup is based on the classic red-brown color of autumn and winter. The nude pink is superimposed on the red-brown smile lip makeup and the brown-red smudged eye makeup details highlight the sweet and cool texture of the makeup.

In the busy work and life, many people occasionally have the idea of ​​​​escape, hide themselves in the twilight, and let the warm atmosphere of the sunset soothe their anxiety or impetuous mood. Loving life will eventually be healed by life. What Kelaki hopes to pass on to color makeup consumers through the two autumn and winter trend makeup looks, it is this warm, healing and courageous power, towards freedom and romance, to escape from daily triviality briefly, and to find a relaxed and stretched self. The healing color contained in Kolaqi’s 2022 autumn and winter trend makeup comes from Kolaqi’s little paintbomb lip mud. The new lip mud adopts an upgraded mousse mud texture, which introduces the sun and evening color into the three special atmosphere color systems of the lip mud. After the product was launched on online channels in early August, it was highly sought after by consumers. It was sold out on the same day it was launched on multiple platforms, and offline channels have gradually been put on the shelves.

Ke Laqi has keen insight, and responds to the emotional appeal of young consumers to relieve stress with the creativity of twilight upper lip and romantic escape; continues to consolidate product strength by upgrading texture and specializing in color; leading 2022 with unique aesthetic expression Fall and winter makeup trends. As a pioneering makeup brand in the country, Ke Laqi has gained a lot in this year’s Tmall Golden Makeup Awards, not only the awards from the beauty industry’s vane, but also the recognition and expectations of consumers behind the awards. In the future, Ke Laqi will maintain its innovative power, adhere to the concept of “innovative technology, assured quality, and personalized design”, focus on developing and researching products that meet the needs of consumers, and continue to lead the fashion of make-up.



