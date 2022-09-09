Original title: 2022 Top 500 Chinese Enterprises Released New Oupeng Group Ranked 448th

On September 6, the China Enterprise Confederation and the China Entrepreneurs Association released the “2022 Top 500 Chinese Enterprises” list in Beijing. New Oupeng Group is listed among the top 500 Chinese enterprises, ranking 448th! At the meeting, “2022 China‘s Top 500 Service Enterprises” was released simultaneously, and Xinoupeng ranked 157th. This is also the first time that Xinoupeng has been ranked among the top 500 Chinese enterprises and top 500 Chinese service enterprises since its establishment 29 years ago.

This year is the 21st consecutive time that the China Enterprise Federation has released the list to the society, and it is also the year in which the absolute value of the entry threshold has increased the most. The list shows that the total operating income of the “Top 500 Chinese Enterprises in 2022” has exceeded one billion yuan for the first time, and the top 10 on the list are State Grid, PetroChina, Sinopec, China Construction, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Ping An, Agricultural Bank of China, Sinochem, China Railway.

Figure 丨 CCTV reports on the release of the top 500 Chinese enterprises

In recent years, in the face of the repeated epidemics in China and the many challenges brought about by the industry entering a period of in-depth adjustment, New Oupeng Group actively seeks changes and takes the initiative to adapt. The company’s performance has grown against the trend, and various indicators such as revenue and profitability have increased significantly.

While firmly optimistic about China‘s economy and industry prospects in the long-term, Xinoupeng’s adherence to strategy and its judgment on cycles are equally accurate: Xinoupeng Group takes education as the main body and focuses on creating a whole industry of “education +” and “culture +” The ecological chain development model is stable and unique, and has built a strategic moat for the long-term development of the company. Most importantly, in the face of various uncertainties under the general situation, New Oupeng optimizes the business structure in an orderly manner through more refined management, comprehensively promotes the improvement of quality and efficiency, and continuously improves the quality of operation, which fully reflects the group’s organizational and Management resilience.

On September 7, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the list of the top 500 private enterprises in China in 2022. New Oupeng Group has been on the list for 10 consecutive years and ranked 211th, up 30 places from 2021.

Although it is still facing the complex situation of constantly changing and developing, Xinoupeng has achieved steady growth against the trend. Especially in the unique positioning of "education +" and "culture +", it will further strengthen its track advantage, create a new performance growth level, demonstrate its super ability to promote urban transformation and industrial upgrading, and enable the group to move steadily from its growth stage. Into the mature stage, to achieve high-quality coordinated development in the next round of competition.

